Back

S'pore down to 8 men loses 2-4 to Indonesia in extra time of AFF Suzuki Cup semi-finals 2nd leg

The Lions fought hard till the very end.

Syahindah Ishak | December 26, 2021, 01:27 AM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

It was heartbreak for the Lions as they lost 4-2 to Indonesia in the second leg of the AFF Suzuki cup semi-finals on Saturday (Dec. 25) night at the National Stadium with about 10,000 people in attendance.

The aggregate score was 5-3 after the 1-1 first-leg draw on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

Singapore will not advance to the finals of the tournament.

The match, however, was full of surprising moments, leaving fans in the stadium and viewers at home at the edge of their seats.

First half

Indonesia's Ezra Walian scored an early goal for his side in the 11th minute.

Nearing the half-time mark, things took an unexpected turn as Lions defender Safuwan Baharudin was given a red card, upon receiving his second yellow in the game.

His dismissal was not without controversy. His first yellow card came after a clean tackle on Indonesia's Witan Sulaeman, and his second appeared to have been the result of arguing with the referee.

Singapore was then left with 10 men, but the Lions kept their heads up.

Right after the commotion, Lions midfielder and former Korean Song Ui-yong found the back of the net, giving Singapore the equaliser.

Image via FAS/IG.

Second half

Singapore did not make any changes at the start of the second half, with the team still holding on with one man down.

Near the 60th minute, Lions coach Tatsuma Yoshida brought in Ikhsan Fandi, Faris Ramli, and Shawal Anuar in an effort to boost his side's offence.

But as things were slowly picking up for Singapore, defender Irfan Fandi was awarded a straight red card after a challenge on Indonesia's Irfan Jaya.

Singapore were then left with nine men on the pitch.

Yet in the 74th minute, with two of their best defenders out of the game, Lions' midfielder Shahdan Sulaiman stepped up to the plate and scored a free kick from outside the box, giving Singapore the lead.

Singapore held on to their lead until the 87th minute when Indonesia's Pratama Arhan scored an equaliser— a dubious goal as it appeared to have been scored from an offside position.

In a bizarre turn of events, Singapore was awarded a penalty at the 90th minute as Shawal Anuar was tripped in the penalty box, but Faris Ramli's shot was saved by Indonesian keeper Nadeo Winata in stoppage time.

Extra time

The match continued into extra time with a score of 2-2.

But a minute into extra time, the ball rebounded off Shawal and into his own goal, giving Indonesia the lead.

Right before the end of the first half of extra time, Indonesia's Egy Maulana Vikri scored another goal, giving his country a comfortable two-goal lead.

With two goals down and nine men on the pitch, Singapore's nightmare took a turn for the worse as goalkeeper Hassan Sunny was sent off after a foul on Indonesia's Irfan Jaya outside the box.

With eight men down and no goalkeeper, Singapore striker Ikhsan Fandi donned the gloves and took his position in front of the goal, managing to save the ball from an Indonesian free kick.

Soon after, the referee blew the final whistle.

Image via FAS/IG.

Despite the loss, the Lions stayed behind on the pitch after the match to shake hands with their Indonesian counterparts.

The Singapore fans also stood in solidarity with their team as they sang the Singapore national anthem out loud at the National Stadium.

The last time Singapore was in the AFF Suzuki Cup final was in 2012.

Indonesia are playing their sixth final, but have yet to win one.

Follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top images from FAS/IG.

Omicron cluster detected with 10 cases linked to The Vinyl Bar at River Valley Road

All 10 cases are fully vaccinated and have mild or no symptoms.

December 25, 2021, 08:51 PM

Body of 68-year-old man found in waters off Marina Bay

He was pronounced dead at scene.

December 25, 2021, 08:11 PM

6-year-old S'pore boy dresses as Santa Claus & distributes goodie bags to migrant workers & others in Redhill area

Last year, he rasied S$740 for the Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped.

December 25, 2021, 07:50 PM

Stairwell of Canberra Link's HDB block lights up in rainbow colours on night of Christmas Eve

A colourful Christmas.

December 25, 2021, 07:20 PM

SBS Transit bus crashes into tree along TPE, 6 taken to hospital

Police investigations are ongoing.

December 25, 2021, 06:31 PM

Collin's Grille apologises for Christmas Eve fiasco with customers across S'pore waiting for hours

Long queues and short tempers.

December 25, 2021, 06:06 PM

Footage of 2 cars speeding allegedly linked to Tampines collision on Dec. 23, 2021

They were speeding near the scene of the incident.

December 25, 2021, 03:22 PM

Adidas S'pore launches 1st brand centre along Orchard Road with 3 floors & Singapore-inspired elements

One more place to stop by during your shopping spree.

December 25, 2021, 12:31 PM

No Covid-19 deaths in S'pore reported on Dec. 24, 1st time in over 3 months

On Christmas Eve.

December 25, 2021, 11:37 AM

Suga of BTS tests positive for Covid-19 on Christmas Eve

He received two Covid-19 vaccine doses and is asymptomatic.

December 25, 2021, 10:49 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.