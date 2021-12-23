Back

S'pore ties 1-1 with Indonesia in 1st leg of AFF Suzuki Cup semi-finals

Ikhsan Fandi scored the equaliser for the Lions.

Syahindah Ishak | December 23, 2021, 01:05 AM

Singapore met Indonesia in the first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup semi-finals on Wednesday (Dec. 22) night at the National Stadium.

First half

In the first half of the game, Singapore missed a few chances, with star striker Ikhsan Fandi hitting the side netting and defender Safuwan Baharudin's header being denied by Indonesia's goalkeeper.

On the 28th minute, Indonesian midfielder Witan Sulaeman fired a shot into the back of the net, giving his country an early lead.

Image from Football Association of Singapore/IG.

Towards the end of the first half, Singapore decided to change tactics as Hariss Harun was pushed from midfield to centre back, alongside Safuwan, Irfan Fandi, Nazrul Nazari, and Nur Adam Abdullah.

This change saw an improvement in the Lions' defence, as they managed not to concede anymore goals for the rest of the game.

Second half

Singapore made two changes at the start of the second half, with Zulqarnaen Suzliman replacing Nur Adam and Shawal Anuar replacing Song Ui-young.

In the 70th minute, Ikhsan calmly placed the ball at the back of the net following an assist from Faris Ramli, grabbing the equaliser for Singapore.

Image from Football Association of Singapore/IG.

The match eventually ended in a 1-1 draw.

Second leg on Dec. 25

The Lions will face Indonesia again in the second leg of the semi finals this Saturday (Dec. 25) at the National Stadium.

If they win the second leg, Singapore will advance to the finals of the AFF Suzuki Cup.

Previously, the Lions came in second in Group A with three wins (Myanmar, the Philippines, Timor Leste) and one loss (Thailand).

