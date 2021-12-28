S'pore football team coach Tatsuma Yoshida quits

Tatsuma Yoshida, head coach of the Singapore national football team, has quit his post.

The announcement was made by the Football Assocation of Singapore on Dec. 28, following a reception hosted by Culture, Community and Youth Minister Edwin Tong at the Jalan Besar stadium, according to The Straits Times.

Yoshida's contract was scheduled to last until December 2022.

The reception was held to thank the team, also known as the Lions, for their sterling efforts in the AFF Suzuki Cup tournament.

Singapore advanced to the semi-finals, beating Myanmar, Timor Leste and the Philippines along the way, although they also lost to Thailand.

The semi-final against Indonesia will go down as one of the most controversial in Singapore's sporting history, as an eight-man team nearly pulled off the impossible, minutes away from a famous victory over the Southeast Asian giants, before falling to a 4-2 defeat.

After the match, Yoshida said he was moved by the team's "fighting spirit".

Yoshida apparently received a number of offers after the end of the Lions' run, including from Japanese football clubs, but did not reveal any details.

Top image from Football Association of Singapore Facebook.

