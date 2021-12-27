S'pore head coach Tatsuma Yoshida gets offers from Japanese clubs after AFF Suzuki Cup semi-finals

Singapore's national football team made headlines after the second leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup semi-finals against Indonesia on Dec. 25.

Put up a great performance despite the loss

Despite the 4-2 loss, the Lions captured everyone's hearts with their grit and determination, including Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Head coach Tatsuma Yoshida, 47, expressed his pride in his team's performance, saying that this was the best they've played since he took over in May 2019.

Speaking after the match, Yoshida added, as stated by the Football Association of Singapore (FAS):

"Even though we lost a few players (to red cards), we did not give up and I was moved by their fighting spirit. Before the match, I told them ‘you do not miss this opportunity to be finalists’ and they answered that with their performance. [...] I feel happy working with them and I am very proud of them. This never-give-up mentality is the most important thing… we showed that we can improve, become stronger and move Singapore football to greater heights."

Received offers from clubs in Japan

But the players weren't the only ones who have attracted a lot of attention.

Yoshida himself has since received offers from clubs in Japan and "an Asian country", according to The Straits Times.

One of the Japanese clubs include Ventforet Kofu, which Yoshida coached in 2017.

When questioned about the offers, Yoshida told ST that he "can't say anything about [his] future" now.

He also said that he has not met anyone from the FAS yet.

"I can't make any promises. I will have to think but for now I have not decided and I cannot say anything more," he added, as reported by ST.

Yoshida's current contract with the Singapore national team ends in December 2022.

Related stories

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via Football Association of Singapore.