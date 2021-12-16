Back

Sedated lion seen in photos online suspected to be 1 of the escaped lions at Changi Airport

The lion slept that night.

Karen Lui | December 16, 2021, 05:04 PM

Events

Singgate Digital Lock 12.12 Sale: Season Of Gifting to your loved ones

01 December 2021 - 12 December 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Two lions escaped from their containers in Changi Airport on Dec. 12.

The lions were eventually tranquilised and put under the care of the Mandai Wildlife Group.

Photos of lion appear online

On Dec. 13, The Straits Times published two pictures of a lion with a light coloured mane being handled by a wildlife team.

Subsequently, more photos of a different sedated wild cat emerged online.

On Dec. 15, three pictures of a lion with a darker mane circulated on the Internet, and made its way into the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group.

Sedated lion

The three pictures showed a lion on its side on top of a crate with holes.

The lion's mobility could have been limited as a large net covered the animal and the crate.

This scene corroborates what was previously reported about the lions' escape in Changi Airport.

According to what was witnessed then, one of the lions had climbed on top of its container at one point, but the lions were confined within the safety netting installed around the container the whole time.

In one of the pictures, a person could be seen examining the sedated lion.

Photo via Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group.

Photo via Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group.

A picture taken from a different angle showed that cloth was placed over the lion's eyes.

Photo via Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group.

Transhipment to an overseas facility

On Dec. 13, a spokesperson from Mandai Wildlife Group clarified that the lions are not under Mandai Wildlife Group ownership.

The spokesperson added that the lions also do not belong to any of the organisation's four wildlife parks in Singapore.

This information has put to rest public speculation that the escaped lions are the same ones from the Singapore Zoo that previously tested positive for Covid-19.

A spokesperson from Singapore Airlines (SIA) has confirmed that the lions were in transit at Changi Airport.

This was echoed by the Mandai Wildlife Group spokesperson, who said: "The lions were on a transhipment through Singapore’s Changi Airport to an overseas facility."

The SIA spokesperson added that the lions will be continuing on their journey once the experts from Mandai Wildlife Group have ensured that the lions are "fit for transport".

In the meantime, the Mandai Wildlife Group spokesperson said the group will give professional advice and render assistance to SIA on the lions' upcoming journey.

Due to "commercial sensitivity and confidentiality reasons", however, the SIA spokesperson declined to comment further on the matter.

No disruption to airline operations

According to SIA, the lions' escape from their container did not cause any disruption to the airline's operations.

There were reportedly up to seven lions in the shipment, but it is not known where they were headed to or where they came from.

Read more

Top images via Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group.

Python chills by itself on Boat Quay railing, possibly enjoying night breeze

It was enjoying the nightlife.

December 16, 2021, 04:55 PM

US SecState Antony Blinken cuts short SEA trip after Covid-19 case detected in press delegation while in KL

Blinken returned to Washington D.C. "out of an abundance of caution".

December 16, 2021, 04:48 PM

Hong Kong study says 2 doses of Sinovac or Pfizer vaccines 'inadequate' against Omicron variant

Sinovac claimed that their booster shot would enhance protection against the Omicron variant.

December 16, 2021, 04:31 PM

M'sia lawmaker pulls out raw chicken during state assembly to highlight cost of poultry

He wanted to cry 'fowl' over cost of poultry.

December 16, 2021, 04:16 PM

Festive afternoon tea set at Gardens by the Bay cafe includes free entry into Flower Dome

Entry into the Flower Dome typically costs $12 for an adult.

December 16, 2021, 03:45 PM

S'porean woman 'traumatised' after spitting out small centipede from Cup Walker bubble tea drink

Oh no.

December 16, 2021, 03:23 PM

Italy bans tourists from S'pore until Jan. 31, 2022

Arrivederci, Roma.

December 16, 2021, 02:46 PM

Foodpanda ebike rider using phone smashes into car along AMK Ave 3 & flees after pretending he wanted to settle matter

Whose friend?

December 16, 2021, 02:42 PM

Travellers to S'pore to isolate in hotel rooms after positive result or close contact with Covid-19 case from Dec. 20: STB

Those who are severely ill, at higher health risk, or whose accommodations are unsuitable, will still be transferred to care facilities.

December 16, 2021, 01:50 PM

HDB launching up to 23,000 new BTO flats each year in 2022 & 2023 to meet demand

HDB said it is prepared to launch 100,000 flats from 2021 to 2025, if there's demand.

December 16, 2021, 01:06 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.