2 lions escaped from container at Changi Airport, shot with tranquilliser gun

There were seven lions in total.

Belmont Lay | December 13, 2021, 09:58 AM

Two lions on their way overseas broke free from their container at Changi Airport on Sunday, Dec. 12, The Straits Times reported.

One lion even climbed on top of its container at one point.

The two lions were eventually shot with a tranquilliser gun and are recovering from sedation under the care of the Mandai Wildlife Group.

There was no mention what time the incident occurred.

No disruption to airline

Singapore Airlines called in the group's veterinary and carnivore care teams after encountering a problem with the shipment.

There were reportedly up to seven lions in the shipment, but it is not known where they were headed to.

It is also not known where the lions came from.

SIA said there was no disruption to the airline's operations despite the lions breaking out of their container.

Lions were contained

The lions were within the safety netting installed around the container the whole time, SIA told ST.

A Mandai Wildlife Group spokesman told ST that the lions needed to be sedated so that they could be transported to its animal quarantine facility in Mandai: "The lions are being monitored. They will remain in our care for the time being and we remain in close contact with SIA on the matter."

