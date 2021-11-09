Back

4 lions from S'pore Night Safari test positive for Covid-19

Poor cats.

Mandy How | November 09, 2021, 10:05 PM

Four Asiatic lions at Singapore's Night Safari have tested positive SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

This was after the cats were exposed to infected staff from Mandai Wildlife Group.

The lions displayed mild signs of sickness such as coughing, sneezing and lethargy on Nov. 6, and were subsequently tested by the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS).

Another African lion at the Singapore Zoo has exhibited similar symptoms on Nov. 8, and is undergoing testing as well.

AVS has issued an order for Mandai Wildlife Group to isolate all nine Asiatic lions and five African lions in their respective dens.

This includes the five symptomatic cats.

The authority added that it is working with the Mandai Wildlife Group to closely monitor the health of the lions, and will be testing samples from the remaining lions.

Citing the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE), AVS assured members of the public that there is currently no evidence that animals play a role in the spread of the disease to humans.

However, there have been sporadic cases where animals tested positive after being in close contact with infected persons.

Top image via Mandai Wildlife Reserve/Facebook, very likely Covid-19-free lion by @udaykiran_28/Unsplash

