Lions that escaped in Changi Airport don't belong to S'pore Zoo

Editor's note, Dec. 12, 11:45pm: The story has been updated with statements from Singapore Airlines and Mandai Wildlife Group.

The lions that broke free from their holding container at Changi Airport on Sunday (Dec. 12) do not belong to the Singapore Zoo.

Do not belong to Mandai Wildlife Group

Responding to queries from Mothership, a spokesperson from Mandai Wildlife Group said the lions are not the ones that come under Mandai Wildlife Group ownership.

The spokesperson added that the lions also do not belong to any of the organisation's four wildlife parks in Singapore.

This includes Singapore Zoo, along with River Wonders, Night Safari, and Jurong Bird Park, which is to be renamed Bird Paradise.

This information has put to rest public speculation that the escaped lions are the same ones from the Singapore Zoo that previously tested positive for Covid-19.

In response to Mothership's queries, a spokesperson from Singapore Airlines (SIA) confirmed that the lions were in transit at Changi Airport.

This was echoed by the Mandai Wildlife Group spokesperson, who said: "The lions were on a transhipment through Singapore’s Changi Airport to an overseas facility."

Lions will continue on their journey once well

The lions will be continuing on their journey once the experts from Mandai Wildlife Group have ensured that the lions are "fit for transport", according to the SIA spokesperson.

In the meantime, the Mandai Wildlife Group spokesperson said the group will give professional advice and render assistance to SIA on the lions' upcoming journey:

"We are providing professional advice to SIA on appropriate measures to ensure adequate conditions for the safe passage of lions before they continue their journey. Mandai Wildlife Group’s focus is to assist SIA in this incident and ensure the lions’ welfare by providing the necessary veterinary and animal care."

Due to "commercial sensitivity and confidentiality reasons", however, the SIA spokesperson declined to comment further on the matter.

"We continue to seek Mandai Wildlife Group’s expert advice on the appropriate next steps to ensure that the lions are fit for transport before they continue their journey. We are unable to comment further on this matter due to commercial sensitivity and confidentiality reasons.”

Previously, an African lion at Singapore Zoo and four Asiatic lions at the Night Safari tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Based on a previous report, there were supposedly seven lions in total, two of which escaped from their containers.

Background

On Dec. 12, two lions on transit at Changi Airport escaped from their cargo containers.

It is still unclear where the lions had arrived from or the destination that they were headed towards.

At one point, a lion even made its way to the top of the container.

However, there was a safety netting surrounding the container, and the escaped lions were contained within the netting during the whole time.

Based on the previous report, Singapore Airlines had to enlist the help of Mandai Wildlife Group's veterinary and carnivore care team to manage the big cats.

The lions that escaped were subsequently shot with a tranquilliser gun and sedated.

Mothership understands that the escaped lions are currently being monitored at Mandai's animal quarantine facility.

The Mandai Wildlife Group spokesperson said the decision to transport the lions to their quarantine facility stemmed from "safety and animal welfare reasons", and at the same time, helps SIA facilitate its investigations on the incident.

According to the Mandai Wildlife Group spokesperson, the lions are on the mend and have "recovered well" from the anaesthesia administered:

"All lions have recovered well from anaesthesia. Our veterinary and quarantine teams are closely monitoring the animals, making sure they are comfortable."

