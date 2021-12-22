S'pore-M'sia land VTL capacity & ticket sales to be halved from Jan 21, 2022: MTI

In a press release on Dec. 22, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) provided further details for the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) (Land) scheme, following changes to border measures announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) today.

MOH had earlier shared that all new sales of VTL land and flight tickets into Singapore from Dec. 23, 2021 to Jan. 20, 2022 will be frozen, in view of the increase in Omicron cases globally.

Half capacity from Jan 21, 2022

Following the freeze, from Jan. 21, 2022, the number of travellers allowed to travel across the Causeway via the VTL (Land) will also be temporarily halved, said MTI.

This reduction in capacity and ticket sales will be equivalent to "24 bus rides per day one way".

When the VTL (Land) was first launched on Nov. 29, almost 3,000 travellers were allowed to cross the causeway on 64 daily bus trips – 32 in each direction.

Just a few days ago, the VTL (Land) had also just opened to both Singaporeans and Malaysians alike.

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely and adjust the VTL (Land) capacity, taking into account the public health situation in both countries and globally," added MTI.

Existing ticket holders not affected

All travellers who already hold a ticket on a VTL bus will continue to be able to travel under the VTL (Land).

Those who are not Singapore citizens or permanent residents can also apply for their Vaccinated Travel Pass if they have not done so here.

The enhanced testing protocol for the VTL (Land) scheme currently includes an on-arrival supervised Antigen Rapid Test (ART), as well as the seven-day ART protocol.

MTI urged VTL travellers to continue exercising personal responsibility, minimise social interactions, refrain from high-risk mask-off activities and avoid crowded places for seven days from arrival, even if they received a negative daily ART result.

Travellers who are unwell, including those showing early or mild symptoms, are advised to seek medical attention immediately.

Top images via Eric Low Facebook and Causeway Link Facebook