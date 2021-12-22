Back

S'pore-M'sia land VTL capacity & ticket sales to be halved from Jan 21, 2022: MTI

This reduction in capacity will be equivalent to "24 bus rides per day one way", amounting to 48 bus trips daily.

Lean Jinghui | December 22, 2021, 02:28 PM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

In a press release on Dec. 22, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) provided further details for the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) (Land) scheme, following changes to border measures announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) today.

MOH had earlier shared that all new sales of VTL land and flight tickets into Singapore from Dec. 23, 2021 to Jan. 20, 2022 will be frozen, in view of the increase in Omicron cases globally.

Half capacity from Jan 21, 2022

Following the freeze, from Jan. 21, 2022, the number of travellers allowed to travel across the Causeway via the VTL (Land) will also be temporarily halved, said MTI.

This reduction in capacity and ticket sales will be equivalent to "24 bus rides per day one way".

When the VTL (Land) was first launched on Nov. 29, almost 3,000 travellers were allowed to cross the causeway on 64 daily bus trips – 32 in each direction.

Just a few days ago, the VTL (Land) had also just opened to both Singaporeans and Malaysians alike.

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely and adjust the VTL (Land) capacity, taking into account the public health situation in both countries and globally," added MTI.

Existing ticket holders not affected

All travellers who already hold a ticket on a VTL bus will continue to be able to travel under the VTL (Land).

Those who are not Singapore citizens or permanent residents can also apply for their Vaccinated Travel Pass if they have not done so here.

The enhanced testing protocol for the VTL (Land) scheme currently includes an on-arrival supervised Antigen Rapid Test (ART), as well as the seven-day ART protocol.

MTI urged VTL travellers to continue exercising personal responsibility, minimise social interactions, refrain from high-risk mask-off activities and avoid crowded places for seven days from arrival, even if they received a negative daily ART result.

Travellers who are unwell, including those showing early or mild symptoms, are advised to seek medical attention immediately.

Related stories:

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via Eric Low Facebook and Causeway Link Facebook

Weekend flea market in Woodlands has second hand items for S$2-S$30

Major nostalgia.

December 22, 2021, 01:29 PM

Find ‘tigers’ at Tiong Bahru & get free drinks at a cafe on Jan. 8 & 9, 2022

Usher in the year of the tiger with Tiger Brokers’ first ever ‘What Will Tiger Do 2022’ event.

December 22, 2021, 12:09 PM

7-day PCR testing regime, N95 masks & face shields for all airport workers to mitigate Omicron variant: CAAS

Additional measures to protect the aviation community.

December 22, 2021, 11:55 AM

Freeze of all new ticket sales for VTL flights & buses into S'pore from Dec. 23 to Jan. 20, 2022: MOH

All travellers who already hold a ticket on a VTL flight or bus and meet all the other VTL requirements can continue to travel under the VTL.

December 22, 2021, 11:53 AM

Omicron now dominant strain in the US, taking over Delta

The U.S. recorded a six-fold increase of Omicron cases in one week.

December 22, 2021, 11:04 AM

S'porean man pushes elderly mute man in wheelchair home, returns multiple times to keep him company

The man has been living alone for many years.

December 22, 2021, 11:02 AM

Woman, 48, dies after she was found motionless in forest near Upper Bukit Timah Road

Rest in peace.

December 22, 2021, 03:23 AM

Lee Jinglei: Blackie Chen & Christine Fan do not have inappropriate relations with Wang Leehom

Chen also subsequently thanked Lee for helping with the clarification. 

December 22, 2021, 12:11 AM

Loh Kean Yew returns to S'pore: I used to be the 'underdog', but now I'm someone to beat

Welcome home.

December 21, 2021, 09:23 PM

I followed CNB officers to 2 drug raids in Yishun. No, it wasn’t chaotic at all.

This story is not supposed to be about Yishun but I somehow found myself in Yishun.

December 21, 2021, 07:59 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.