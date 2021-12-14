M'sia-S'pore land VTL open to both S'poreans & M'sians from Dec. 20

Starting from Dec. 20, the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) between Singapore and Malaysia via the Causeway will be open to Singaporeans and Malaysians alike.

Citizens of both countries allowed to use land VTL

From Dec. 20, Singapore citizens will be allowed to enter Malaysia, and Malaysia citizens will be able to enter Singapore via the VTL, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) announced on Tuesday (Dec. 14).

Under the first phase of the land VTL between Singapore and Malaysia, which launched on Nov. 29, use of the land VTL is reserved for citizens, permanent residents, or long-term pass holders of the country they were entering.

For example, a Malaysian citizen working in Singapore can use the land VTL to go to Johor, or a Singaporean citizen working in Malaysia can travel back to Singapore via the Causeway.

This is in order to prioritise those who have been working in either country, to allow them to visit their families.

This will change starting Dec. 20, when the land VTL is extended to citizens of both countries to allow for more groups of people to travel between Singapore and Malaysia.

Under the current land VTL arrangement, travellers can go between the two countries on designated buses via Woodlands Checkpoint, MTF co-chair and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong said.

He added that the government is continuing to review the arrangement, to see if it is possible to expand it to quarantine-free travel via other modes of transport, such as by train as well.

"This will also have to take into account the infection situation in both countries on both sides of the Causeway."

Primary objective is for families to be reunited

Responding to queries from the media, Gan said:

"The primary objective of the land VTL so far is to encourage and to provide the opportunity for families to be reunited, especially for those who have been separated for a long period of time. Taking into account that many Singaporeans have relatives in Malaysia and many Malaysians have close relatives in Singapore, this will allow them to have an opportunity to be reunited after a separation for almost two years."

He advised individuals who are keen to go to Johor Bahru on day trips to assess the situation and whether or not the risk is worth it.

"I would encourage you to consider very carefully if you want to spend just a day, bearing in mind that there are testing regimes in place; you will need to be subjected to regular tests. So it is something that you have to take into account."

Required to undergo 7-day ART regime

There will be no changes to the current test protocols in Singapore and Malaysia.

All travellers entering Singapore must abide by prevailing test protocols and safe management measures, including the post-arrival 7-day Covid-19 Antigen Rapid Test (ART) regime, MTI said.

More information on the VTL (Land) between Singapore and Malaysia is available on the Safe Travel website.

Top photo via Flickr / Lionel Lim.