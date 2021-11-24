3,000 passengers daily allowed to cross Causeway via S'pore-M'sia VTL, bus tickets on sale Nov. 25

Singapore and Malaysia will launch a Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) across the Causeway from Nov. 29, 2021.

This VTL (Land) will be rolled out in a safe and calibrated manner.

Travellers on VTL (Land) must arrive by designated VTL (Land) bus services.

Travellers who arrive via other means such as private transport or walking across the Causeway, will be subjected to prevailing border control measures, which include serving a seven-day Stay-Home Notice.

Currently, there are only officially two designated bus services entering Singapore via the Causeway.

• Transtar Travel Pte Ltd

o Depart from Larkin Sentral Bus Terminal in Johor Bahru, Malaysia. Arrive at Woodlands Temporary Bus Interchange (WTBI) in Singapore

• Handal Indah Sdn. Bhd. (also known as Causeway Link)

o Depart from Larkin Sentral Bus Terminal in Johor Bahru, Malaysia. Arrive at Queen Street Terminal (QST) in Singapore.

32 daily trips per operator

The maximum capacity for each VTL-Land designated bus is 45 fully seated passengers per trip.

The daily total number of passengers is 3,000 -- 1,500 from Singapore to Malaysia and 1,500 from Malaysia to Singapore.

Breakdown of trips

Transtar Travel will operate 32 daily designated trips -- 16 trips from Malaysia to Singapore and 16 trips from Singapore to Malaysia -- between Woodlands Temporary Bus Interchange in Singapore and Larkin Sentral Bus Terminal in Johor Bahru.

Handal Indah will similarly operate 32 daily trips between Larkin Sentral Bus Terminal in Johor Bahru and Queen Street Terminal in Singapore.

Bus ticket will go on sale on Nov. 25, 2021 at 8am.

Tickets will be released for sale 30 days in advance.

Travellers are also required to purchase their bus tickets at least three days prior to the date of departure.

The websites of the appointed bus operators are:

• Transtar Travel: https://transtar.travel

• Handal Indah (also known as Causeway Link): https://www.causewaylink.com.my

Submission on SG Arrival Card

All travellers are required to submit the SG Arrival Card with Electronic Health Declaration via the ICA website (https://go.gov.sg/sgarrivalcard) or through the SG Arrival Card mobile application that can be downloaded for free from either the App Store (iOS) or Google Play (Android).

This must be done three calendar days prior to their arrival in Singapore.

The SG Arrival Card replaces the paper disembarkation/ embarkation card, also commonly referred to as the “white card”, which has been discontinued since March 27, 2020 and is no longer accepted at the checkpoints.

The SG Arrival Card is a free service.

The ICA does not support or endorse service providers providing paid services for the submission of the SG Arrival Card.

Travellers should purchase their bus tickets and have the necessary documents ready, before they depart for Singapore.

Document verification will be conducted prior to boarding of the designated buses.

A detailed list of the documents required for the respective traveller group, is as follows:

Eligible travellers All travellers entering Singapore under the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) via land must comply with the prevailing requirements listed below. Traveller must be a Singapore citizen, Singapore permanent resident, or a holder of a Singapore-issued Long-Term Pass (i.e. Work Permit, Employment Pass, Student’s Pass, or Long-Term Visit Pass). In-Principle Approval Holders of a Singapore-issued Long-Term Pass and Foreign Short Term Visitors are not eligible to travel under the VTL (Land) arrangement currently. These travellers may wish to consider other Safe Travel Lanesfor entry into Singapore. Travellers must have remained in Malaysia, any other VTL or Category I country/ region as recognised by the government of Singapore, and/ or Singapore in the last 14 consecutive days before arrival in Singapore. Travellers must test negative in a valid pre-departure Covid-19 antigen rapid test (ART) or polymerase chain reaction (PCR), within two calendar days before departure for Singapore, taken at a laboratory or centre that is accredited or recognised by the Malaysia Ministry of Health. Children aged two years and below in the calendar year are not required to undergo these tests. All VTL travellers must have been fully vaccinated and present a digital proof of vaccination that is recognised by the Singapore authorities, issued in any VTL country or Singapore. This is necessary to guard against forgery and verify that the certificate is issued by a trusted issuer and belongs to the VTL traveller. Unvaccinated travellers who are aged 12 and below in this calendar year can travel to Singapore via the VTL (Land) if accompanied by a fully vaccinated VTL traveller. Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders who have been vaccinated overseas (i.e. issued with foreign digital vaccination certificate outside of Singapore) are reminded to upload their vaccination certificate in the electronic health declaration card via the electronic SG Arrival Card, prior to arriving in Singapore.

More details can be found on the SafeTravel website.

