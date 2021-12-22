Freeze of all new ticket sales for VTL flights & buses into S'pore from Dec. 23 to Jan. 20, 2022: MOH

In response to the emergence of the Omicron variant, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that the authorities have stopped new sales of VTL land and flight tickets into Singapore starting from Dec. 23, 2021 to Jan. 20, 2022.

Freeze all new ticket sales for VTL flights and buses

MOH confirmed that there are 65 imported Omicron cases in Singapore, and announced a potential Omicron cluster at Bukit Timah's Anytime Fitness outlet on Dec. 21, 2021.

To limit Singapore's exposure to imported Omicron cases, MOH said it will freeze all new ticket sales for VTL flights and buses for travel into Singapore from Dec. 23, 2021 to Jan. 20, 2022, both dates inclusive.

However, all travellers who already hold a ticket on a VTL flight or bus and meet all the other VTL requirements can continue to travel under the VTL during this time period.

Temporary reduction of VTL quotas and tickets from Jan. 21, 2022

After the freezing of VTL land and flight ticket sales, MOH said the VTL quotas and ticket sales for travel will be reduced temporarily after Jan. 20, 2022.

In a media release on the same day, Dec. 22, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said it will cap the total ticket sales for designated VTL flights entering Singapore to 50 per cent of the allocated quota.

Transport Minister S Iswaran said in a Facebook post, "I understand that some might be disappointed by these changes to the VTL scheme, but it is an essential and prudent measure to protect public health."

You can see his full post below:

Follow the testing regime or face the consequences: MOH

VTL travellers are reminded to adhere to the strict testing regime:

"We remind all VTL travellers that they must strictly adhere to the enhanced testing regime upon arrival in Singapore. VTL travellers are required to undergo an on-arrival test and test themselves daily using self-administered antigen rapid tests (ARTs). On Days 2, 4, 5 and 6, travellers are required to submit the results of their self-administered ART online using a link which will be sent to them via their declared contact details after arrival in Singapore. On Days 3 and 7, the tests must be done under supervision at a Combined Test Centre (CTC) or Quick Test Centre (QTC)."

MOH added:

"Travellers must test negative on their self-administered ART before going out for activities on that day, except on Days 3 and 7 whereby travellers are to undergo their supervised test at a CTC or QTC before going about any other activities on that day. Travellers must take their ARTs and submit their self-administered ART results as necessary in a timely manner. Travellers who do not undergo the required tests and/or submit their results will be issued a Stay-Order/Stay-Home Notice (SHN), and will also face enforcement actions under the Infectious Diseases Act."

You can see a summary below:

Top image by @shawnanggg from Unsplash