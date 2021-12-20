Record 67 imported Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Dec. 19

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 67 imported cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Dec. 19.

This is the highest number of imported cases since the start of the pandemic in Singapore.

According to CNA, the previous high was 55 imported cases, which was reported on Jan. 30 this year.

Increasing number of imported cases

While the number of total Covid-19 infections has decreased over the past few weeks, the number of imported infections has increased.

Here are the numbers of imported cases reported over the past week, according to CNA:

Dec. 18: 44 Dec. 17: 35 Dec. 16: 31 Dec. 15: 22 Dec. 14: 33 Dec. 13: 15 Dec. 12: 11

255 new Covid-19 infections

MOH also reported 255 new Covid-19 infections, with 182 in the community and six in workers' dormitories on Dec. 19.

No further details were given about the imported cases from MOH's website.

There were also three more deaths reported.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore is now 275,910, and a total of 813 Covid-19 deaths.

The weekly infection growth rate is 0.58.

Other updates

Recovery

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 62 Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 7 Critically ill in the ICU: 29 Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 43.8 per cent

Vaccination progress

Percentage of total population completed full regimen: 87 per cent Received at least one dose: 88 per cent Received booster shot: 33 per cent Percentage of eligible population fully vaccinated: 96 per cent

