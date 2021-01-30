Back

Covid-19: 58 new cases in S'pore on Jan. 30, 3 locally-transmitted cases

Further updates will be shared later this evening.

Jason Fan | January 30, 2021, 03:47 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 58 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore, as of 12pm on Saturday (Jan. 30).

This brings the total number of cases to 59,507.

This is the highest number of Covid-19 infections in Singapore since Sep. 11, 2020, when 86 cases were reported.

There are three new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection, after a week of having zero community cases.

Of the 55 imported cases, who had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore, four of them are Singaporeans or Singapore PRs, while 32 are foreign domestic workers.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily cases in the past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Jan. 24: 48

Jan. 25: 44

Jan. 26: 14

Jan. 27: 25

Jan. 28: 34

Jan. 29: 24

Jan. 30: 58

Top image via Unsplash.

