Suspected Omicron cluster with 3 cases at Anytime Fitness outlet in Bukit Timah: MOH

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Dec. 21 that it has detected a suspected cluster of Omicron variant cases.

The cluster involves three Covid-19 cases, between 18 and 24, who had visited an Anytime Fitness gym in Bukit Timah Shopping Centre between Dec. 15 and 17.

Two of them have tested preliminarily positive for the Omicron variant and the result for the remaining case is pending, said MOH.

All three cases are fully vaccinated and have mild symptoms. They also had no recent travel history.

Contact tracing and follow-up action

MOH said it is ringfencing the cases through contact tracing.

Staff and visitors of Anytime Fitness at Bukit Timah Shopping Centre who are identified to be close contacts of the cases will be placed on quarantine.

As a precautionary measure, other visitors to the gym between Dec. 15 and Dec. 17 will be issued Health Risk Warnings (HRW), said MOH.

They will also be contacted by MOH for a one-time targeted PCR test.

All visitors to the affected premises are advised to monitor their health closely, and minimise social interactions as far as possible, for 14 days from their date of visit, said MOH.

Case details

MOH also revealed details of the cases, as follows:

Case 280856 Case 280856 is a 24-year-old male who is unemployed. He developed a sore throat and fever on Dec. 18 and sought medical attention at a General Practitioner (GP) clinic where he underwent a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test. His test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection on the same day. Case 280951 Case 280951 is an 18-year-old female who is a student at Ngee Ann Polytechnic, and was last in school on Dec. 15. She developed a sore throat and fever on Dec. 18 and sought medical attention at a GP clinic where she was tested for Covid-19. Her PCR test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection on Dec. 19. Case 280990 Case 280990 is a 21-year-old male who is a student at At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy, but had not been to school recently. He developed a sore throat on Dec. 18 and sought medical attention at a GP clinic where he was tested for Covid-19. His PCR test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection on Dec. 19.

Update on Omicron cases in Singapore

MOH said that there are now 71 confirmed Omicron cases detected in Singapore, with 65 imported cases and 6 local cases.

The ministry added:

"Given its high transmissibility and spread to many parts of the world, we should expect to find more Omicron cases at our borders and also within our community. It is important for everyone to continue to play their part and remain vigilant to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, and to come forward to receive your vaccination or booster dose when offered."

Top image Screenshot via ODOCO Agency Singapore on Google Maps

Follow and listen to our podcast here