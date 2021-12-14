Back

KAWS:Holiday organiser suing The Ryan Foundation, founders & directors for defamation

The exhibition ran till Nov. 21.

Fasiha Nazren | December 14, 2021, 07:35 PM

AllRightsReserved Limited (ARR), the creative agency that installed the KAWS:Holiday exhibition in Marina Bay, is suing The Ryan Foundation (TRF) and its founders and directors, Ryan Su and Adrian Chan, for defamation.

According to a statement from ARR on Dec. 14, the organiser has issued defamation proceedings in the High Court of Singapore against the organisation and individuals, for "various statements and publications that were made against ARR" relating to the exhibition.

Background

For context, KAWS:Holiday organisers said that it was originally scheduled to run from Nov. 14 to 21.

However, on Nov. 13, a court ordered the artworks' display to be suspended immediately after TRF obtained an injunction order.

This came after TRF accused ARR of breaching intellectual property rights and misuse of confidential information.

On Nov. 15, ARR updated that the court has discharged the injunction and TRF was also ordered to pay ARR the legal costs.

The exhibition resumed its run from Nov. 16 onwards.

Top image from AllRightsReserved and @rkrkrk, via AllRightsReserved.

