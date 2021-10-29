Back

Giant 42m-long KAWS sculpture at Marina Bay from Nov. 13-21, 2021

Gotta zoom out to take your pics.

Siti Hawa | October 29, 2021, 02:33 PM

KAWS:Holiday is coming to Singapore and will be on display at The Float @ Marina Bay from Nov. 13 to 21, 2021.

It will open to the public on Nov. 14.

Giant sculpture

The installation will feature a giant 42m-long sculpture of KAWS' signature character, Companion, in a reclined position and embracing a smaller version of itself.

Photo via AllRightsReserved

Photo via AllRightsReserved

Photo via AllRightsReserved

Photo via AllRightsReserved

Limited-edition collectables

Some limited-edition collectables have also been created for KAWS:Holiday Singapore.

They will be available for sale online at the DDT Store, from 11am on Nov. 13, while stocks last. Shipping will commence in Dec. 2021.

1. 10.5-inch long Companion in the colours brown, grey and black

Photo via AllRightsReserved

Photo via AllRightsReserved

Photo via AllRightsReserved

2. 500 limited-edition camping sets

Photo via AllRightsReserved

3. Tank top and fan

Photo via AllRightsReserved

Photo via AllRightsReserved

Seventh stop

Singapore is KAWS:Holiday's seventh stop after visiting places like Seoul, Taipei, Japan and the United Kingdom.

The installation aims to "promote public appreciation of the arts."

Here are some photos from its travels.

Doha

Photo via @nk7.jpg

Taipei

Photo via AllRightsReserved

Japan

Photo via @nk7_3

Top photos via AllRightsReserved and @nk7.jpg

