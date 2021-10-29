Giant 42m-long KAWS sculpture at Marina Bay from Nov. 13-21, 2021

KAWS:Holiday is coming to Singapore and will be on display at The Float @ Marina Bay from Nov. 13 to 21, 2021.

It will open to the public on Nov. 14.

Giant sculpture

The installation will feature a giant 42m-long sculpture of KAWS' signature character, Companion, in a reclined position and embracing a smaller version of itself.

Limited-edition collectables

Some limited-edition collectables have also been created for KAWS:Holiday Singapore.

They will be available for sale online at the DDT Store, from 11am on Nov. 13, while stocks last. Shipping will commence in Dec. 2021.

1. 10.5-inch long Companion in the colours brown, grey and black

2. 500 limited-edition camping sets

3. Tank top and fan

Seventh stop

Singapore is KAWS:Holiday's seventh stop after visiting places like Seoul, Taipei, Japan and the United Kingdom.

The installation aims to "promote public appreciation of the arts."

Here are some photos from its travels.

Doha

Taipei

Japan

