KAWS:Holiday exhibition at Marina Bay to reopen on Nov. 16, The Ryan Foundation ordered to pay legal costs

KAWS:Holiday Singapore is here to stay.

AllRightsReserved (ARR), the creative agency that installed the exhibition at Marina Bay, shared that the court has discharged the injunction obtained by The Ryan Foundation (TRF), a local non-profit organisation.

TRF was also ordered to pay ARR the legal costs.

ARR added:

"The Court further ordered that there will also be an inquiry into the damages sustained by AllRightsReserved by reason of the injunction."

Reopening on Nov. 16

ARR said: "When our exhibition at The Float @ Marina Bay was forced to shut its doors, we felt wronged and frustrated... This is not what our company, or the world, would like to see."

Following this development, ARR shared that the KAWS:Holiday exhibition will reopen from Nov. 16, 2021.

Background

The KAWS:Holiday exhibition features a giant 42m-long sculpture of the KAWS' signature character, Companion.

Singapore is the exhibition's seventh stop after visiting places like Seoul, Taipei, Japan and the U.K.

On Nov. 13, the first day of the exhibition, a court ordered the artworks' display to be suspended immediately after an injunction was granted.

This came after TRF accused ARR of breaching intellectual property rights and misuse of confidential information.

In response to the allegations, ARR said that the claims were "groundless" and that they would apply to court to challenge the prohibitory injunction order.

The creator of KAWS' Companion, American artist Brian Donnelly, also added that TRF's allegations are "baseless".

Top image by @rkrkrk & @yk on Instagram, via AllRightsReserved

