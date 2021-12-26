Back

Staycation at Haw Par Villa in pop-up container hotels, prices start at S$200++

Guess you can say it is an otherworldly experience.

Fiona Tan | December 26, 2021, 01:00 PM

Events

Shipping container hotel, a pop-up boutique hotel housed within cargo containers, has sprung up at a new location: Haw Par Villa.

What's inside the container hotel rooms

There will be just two containers rooms available at Haw Par Villa, sporting a simple and functional interior.

Image from Shipping Container Hotel website.

Think soft neutral tones and light wood-textured furnishing, similar to a BTO flat.

Each container comes with a kitchenette and is equipped with an electric stove, a hob, a microwave, a fridge, and an electric kettle to prepare simple meals with.

Image from Shipping Container Hotel website.

The container room is fully air-conditioned and comes with wifi, an ensuite toilet, a dining area, a living area, a work or study area, and an outdoor patio.

Image from Shipping Container Hotel website.

Image from Shipping Container Hotel website.

Image from Shipping Container Hotel website.

Image from Shipping Container Hotel website.

Image from Shipping Container Hotel website.

Image from Shipping Container Hotel website.

The living area and study area both have a queen-sized murphy bed, or a concealed wall bed that can be lowered when it's time to sleep.

The container room can sleep up to four, but extra beds (roll-up mattresses) are available for S$50 per bed per night.

Image from Shipping Container Hotel website.

Image from Shipping Container Hotel website.

One of the container rooms is also pet-friendly, should patrons decide to bring their furry friend along for the staycation.

For patrons who'd really like to lean into the full cabin in the woods experience, they can rent an electric barbecue grill for an additional S$20 to prepare their meals on the outdoor patio.

Image from Shipping Container Hotel website.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @thecontainerhub

Patrons of the shipping container hotel can also visit the nearby Hell's Museum, where they are entitled to 50 per cent off the entrance tickets.

There are also other attractions, amenities, and eateries in and around the vicinity, such as Haw Par Villa itself, The Sixth Milestone, a bistro that is located within Haw Par Villa, and Sparkle Mall.

Depending on when the booking is, prices for each container room can start from S$200++ for a night, and more information can be found here.

However, slots are moving fast, and we spy only a small window of availability left, in January.

Shipping Container Hotel @ Haw Par Villa

Address: 262 Pasir Panjang Rd, Carpark C, Singapore 118628

Website:  https://shippingcontainerhotel.com/

Number: 6665 7500

Top images from Shipping Container Hotel website.

