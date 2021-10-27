Preview: Air-conditioned Hell's Museum opening at Haw Par Villa on Oct. 29, 2021

Hell's Museum at Haw Par Villa will officially open to members of the public on Oct. 29, 2021.

The 3,800 sqm exhibit is a comprehensive look at how death and the afterlife are viewed and interpreted across religions, cultures, and the ages.

Besides the major religions around the world, information on dying and/or more obscure practices are also included.

More importantly, a good portion of the exhibit is air-conditioned, making it a welcome respite from the searing heat throughout the rest of the park.

Expect specially commissioned videos and multi-media elements to jazz up your visit, as well as replicas of effigies, tombstones, and even a void deck funeral.

Here's a preview of Hell's Museum, which is spread out across 10 stations located in both indoor and outdoor areas.

Entry fees apply, and we won't be showing all the exhibits in this article to avoid spoiling your visit.

Hell’s Museum also serves as a prelude to the famed Ten Courts of Hell, which is based on Taoist and Buddhist teachings of punishments in the afterlife.

Relaunch Weekend (October 29 - 31, 2021) Timings:

Park: 9am – 12am (last entry: 11:30pm)

Hell’s Museum: 10am – 8pm (last entry: 7pm)

Those who turn up to Hell’s Museum this weekend in a Halloween costume will receive a limited edition souvenir.

Regular Operating Hours:

Park: 9am – 10pm

Hell’s Museum (excluding Mondays): 10am – 6pm (last entry: 5pm)

Members of the public can join the official relaunch of Haw Par Villa and opening of Hell’s Museum on Oct. 28, 6:30pm via Facebook live.

Prices:

Adults (13 and above): S$18

Children (seven to 12): S$10

The museum does not encourage children under nine to visit, due to the subjects explored.

Top image by Mandy How