Preview: Air-conditioned Hell's Museum opening at Haw Par Villa on Oct. 29, 2021

Cooler than the weather outside.

Mandy How | October 27, 2021, 11:53 PM

Hell's Museum at Haw Par Villa will officially open to members of the public on Oct. 29, 2021.

The 3,800 sqm exhibit is a comprehensive look at how death and the afterlife are viewed and interpreted across religions, cultures, and the ages.

Besides the major religions around the world, information on dying and/or more obscure practices are also included.

More importantly, a good portion of the exhibit is air-conditioned, making it a welcome respite from the searing heat throughout the rest of the park.

Expect specially commissioned videos and multi-media elements to jazz up your visit, as well as replicas of effigies, tombstones, and even a void deck funeral.

Here's a preview of Hell's Museum, which is spread out across 10 stations located in both indoor and outdoor areas.

Entry fees apply, and we won't be showing all the exhibits in this article to avoid spoiling your visit.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Fun fact: the woman in the photo is a composite of many faces. Photo by Mandy How.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Hell’s Museum also serves as a prelude to the famed Ten Courts of Hell, which is based on Taoist and Buddhist teachings of punishments in the afterlife.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Hell's Museum

Relaunch Weekend (October 29 - 31, 2021) Timings:

  • Park: 9am – 12am (last entry: 11:30pm)

  • Hell’s Museum: 10am – 8pm (last entry: 7pm)

Those who turn up to Hell’s Museum this weekend in a Halloween costume will receive a limited edition souvenir.

Regular Operating Hours:

  • Park: 9am – 10pm

  • Hell’s Museum (excluding Mondays): 10am – 6pm (last entry: 5pm)

Members of the public can join the official relaunch of Haw Par Villa and opening of Hell’s Museum on Oct. 28, 6:30pm via Facebook live.

Prices:

  • Adults (13 and above): S$18

  • Children (seven to 12): S$10

The museum does not encourage children under nine to visit, due to the subjects explored.

Top image by Mandy How

