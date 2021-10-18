Najib allowed to come to S'pore to visit daughter giving birth here

Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak was granted permission by the Court of Appeal on Oct. 18 to have his passport temporarily returned to him so he can travel to Singapore to be with his pregnant daughter, Malay Mail reported.

He had previously applied for a temporary release of his passport on Oct. 15.

Najib's wife, Rosmah Mansor, had earlier applied for a temporary release of her passport for the same reason on Oct. 14, and her appeal was granted the day after.

Najib expected to travel to Singapore on Nov. 3

The Court of Appeal judges, led by Kamaludin Md Said, had allowed Najib's application to go through, to which the prosecution did not object.

"Seeing as the reason given is also reasonable, the application to have the passport temporarily returned is allowed," Kamaluddin said, as reported by Malay Mail.

According to his lawyer, Shafee Abdullah, Najib will be receiving his passport back on Oct. 20, and is expected to travel to Singapore on Nov. 3.

He will have to surrender his passport on Nov. 22, two days upon his return from Singapore.

Earlier, the court had ruled that Rosmah can travel to Singapore from Oct. 22, and must return to Malaysia by or on Nov. 21, which is a longer duration allowed than Najib.

This means that the duo can travel to Singapore together.

Daughter has "no other family members"

In his affidavit, Najib said, "Nooryana has no other family members there to help and accompany her through the pregnancy until the birth."

"I am responsible for ensuring that Nooryana is well cared for and gets the support and treatment she needs as she had serious complications during the birth of her first child," he added, as reported by The Star.

Nooryana Najwa Najib is expected to give birth to her second child in late October or early November, at a private hospital in Singapore.

She is currently in Singapore with her husband, Daniyar Kessikbayev, who is the nephew of former Kazakhstan president Nursultan Nazarbayev, and her four-year-old son, The Edge reported.

On Oct. 11, Najib posted on his Facebook that his son, Nizar Najib, just welcomed his fifth child.

Top image via Najib Razak/Facebook