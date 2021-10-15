Back

Najib also wants to come to S'pore after Rosmah's successful application to come here

Potential family gathering in Singapore.

Jean Chien Tay | October 15, 2021, 05:34 PM

After his wife Rosmah's successful application to come to Singapore, former Malaysia prime minister Najib Razak has also filed an application for his passport to be released temporarily, Malay Mail reported.

Najib reasoned in his application that he needed to be with his daughter, Nooryana Najwa Najib, who resides in Singapore and is due to give birth to her second child soon, The Edge reported.

The 68-year-old reportedly requested for the court to grant a release of his passport on Oct. 20, which will allow him to renew it before departing for Singapore on Nov. 3.

He also stated that he would return to Malaysia no later than Nov. 20, and would return the passport to the court by Nov. 22.

Felt that he was responsible for his daughter

Mirroring Rosmah's application, Najib also brought up his daughter's history of complications during delivery in his application.

Najib also reportedly stated in the affidavit that Nooryana was without support from other family members except for her husband and four-year-old son.

The politician added that he feels responsible to help ensure his daughter would receive the necessary treatment and support.

Court to decide on passport on Oct. 18

The ex-prime minister's two passports were impounded by the Kuala Lumpur High Court in July 2018, after he was charged for corruption linked to 1MDB (1Malaysia Development Berhad), according to Malaysiakini.

He is currently appealing his conviction and sentencing in a RM42 million (S$13.62 million) corruption case.

Najib's passport application is reportedly scheduled to be heard by the Court of Appeal on Monday (Oct. 18).

Fahmi pokes fun at the situation with an illustration

Meanwhile, Malaysian graphic artist and activist Fahmi Reza has weighed in on the matter, posting an illustration in jest on his Twitter account.

1st frame (right): "got his passport to go to Germany"

2nd frame (right): "got her passport to go to Singapore"

3rd frame (right): "My darling got (her passport), I want it too"

Fahmi, who is know for criticising Malaysian politics in his art, also pointed out UMNO chief Zahid Hamidi's successful application for his temporary passport to seek treatment in Germany.

Zahid is currently facing charges for corruption and money-laundering, but will be in Germany from Oct. 26 to Nov. 21 for medical treatment, according to Malay Mail.

The artist was recently detained by the Malaysian police for the ninth time this year, over a "satirical poster" about the "Keluarga Malaysia" (Malaysia family) tagline promoted by the Ismail Sabri administration.

Fahmi even designed a "loyalty card" to keep track of his arrests.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fahmi Reza (@kuasasiswa)

Top image via Najib Razak/Facebook

