Rosmah allowed to come to S'pore to visit pregnant daughter

She is allowed to travel from Oct. 22, and must return to Malaysia by or on Nov. 21.

Jean Chien Tay | October 15, 2021, 02:42 PM

Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, has her passport temporarily released by the Kuala Lumpur High Court, allowing her to travel to Singapore for the purpose of visiting her daughter who's due to give birth soon, The Star reported.

The judge Mohammed Zaini Mazlan approved the 69-year-old's application on Oct. 15, and made the order for Rosmah's passport to be returned to her on the day itself.

She is expected to return her passport to the court by Dec. 6.

The prosecution reportedly had no objections to the motion filed by Rosmah's lawyer, provided that Rosmah's visit to Singapore does not affect trial dates, according to Malaysiakini.

Rosmah's daughter in Singapore expecting second child soon

Rosmah previously filed the application for the temporary release of her passport, in order to attend to her pregnant daughter in Singapore, who's expecting her second child soon, Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported.

According to The Star, her daughter Nooryana Najwa Najib is eight months pregnant and has a history of high risk complications during delivery.

Rosmah can travel to Singapore from Oct. 22, must return by Nov. 21

Rosmah's lawyer informed the court earlier that she would return to Malaysia by or on Nov. 24, The Star reported.

However, the judge reportedly did not agree with the date, and pushed forward her return to Nov. 21, due to concerns of the 14-day quarantine period upon her return.

Justice Mohd Zaini reportedly stated that if Rosmah were to return on Nov. 24, she must be tested for Covid-19 again on the 14th day and make herself available on Dec. 8, which is one of the trial dates.

He ruled that Rosmah can only travel to Singapore from Oct. 22, and must return to Malaysia by or on Nov. 21.

The ex-prime minister's wife is standing trial in a corruption case linked to a RM1.25 billion (S$406 million) solar power project for schools in rural Sarawak, Malaysiakini reported.

Her daughter is also embroiled in a lawsuit with the Malaysian Inland Revenue Board over unpaid taxes, amounting to about RM10.33 million (S$3.35 million), according to The Edge.

