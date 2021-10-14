Rosmah applies for temporary release of passport so she can visit pregnant daughter in S'pore

Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, has applied for a temporary release of her passport to visit her daughter in Singapore, who's expecting a child soon, Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported.

The 69-year-old reportedly had her passport impounded in 2019 due to corruption charges, with an ongoing trial linked to a RM1.25 billion (S$406 million) solar power project for rural schools in Sarawak.

The High Court is scheduled to hear Rosmah's application on Oct. 15.

Daughter expected to deliver soon in Singapore

Rosmah planned to be out of Malaysia from the end of October to early December, and as a result, wanted the Malaysian police and Immigration Department to cooperate, according to FMT.

In her application, she reportedly said that her daughter Nooryana Najwa Najib is expecting her second child and will be giving birth at a private hospital.

Rosmah also expressed her wish to provide mental and emotional support to her daughter, who has a history of complications during delivery.

Nooryana married her Kazakhstan-national husband Daniyar Kessikbayev in 2015, and the couple are currently living in Singapore, Malay Mail reported.

Rosmah facing graft charges

The former prime minister's wife is accused of soliciting about RM187.5 million (S$61 million) from a private company in exchange for help in securing a project from Malaysia's Ministry of Education, Malaysiakini reported.

The project, worth RM1.25 billion (S$406 million), was supposed to provide power to 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

Rosmah is also facing two more charges for allegedly receiving RM5 million (S$1.62 million) and RM1.5 million (S$488,000) in bribes as her reward for securing the project.

Broke down in court previously

During a previous trial on Oct. 6, Rosmah broke down in court, calling the lawsuit a "cruel and evil act" towards her family, and claimed that the hearing was "malicious prosecution" against her, as per FMT.

She is expected to return to court on Oct. 21.

Daughter facing charges over unpaid taxes

Rosmah's daughter is also embroiled in a lawsuit with Malaysia's Inland Revenue Board (IRB) over her alleged failure to pay income tax from 2011 to 2017, according to The Edge.

The IRB is reportedly seeking an amount of around RM10.33 million (S$3.35 million) in unpaid taxes from Nooryana.

Previously, in October 2018, Nooryana said the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission was "going too far" by arresting her mother, The Star reported.

