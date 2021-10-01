Back

S$58 tarts priced according to premium ingredients, says Fann Wong

Only Fann's.

Mandy How | October 01, 2021, 05:57 PM

Events

Slurping Good! Instant Noodle-Themed Playground & Exhibition

25 September 2021 - 30 January 2022

2 Serangoon Road, Tekka Place Annex Building, #01-51, Singapore 218227

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Veteran actress Fann Wong announced her upcoming venture into F&B earlier this week:

Re: online comments

Photo via Fanntasy

The online shop, named Fanntasy, attracted a fair bit of chatter from online users, some of whom felt that the prices were too steep.

Fann's Signature Valrhona Chocolate Tart is going for S$58, while the Musang King Gula Melaka Tart is priced at S$68.

Photo via Fanntasy

Photo via Fanntasy

Photo via Fanntasy

Considering that these are full-sized tarts, we're pegging them at "expected" prices for a branded patisserie like Fanntasy.

When asked if she has any response to the naysayers, Fann told Mothership that the tarts are priced according to the ingredients sourced, and the cost goes into the making of the desserts.

"I try to ensure only premium quality ingredients are used," the actress added.

Photo via Fanntasy

Photo via Fanntasy

Larger scale of production

The process in getting Fanntasy started has been relatively quick — Fann said that planning started about two months ago, with the support of fans, friends and family who were "very keen" to try out her home bakes.

"It has been a journey, from finding a reliable licensed baker to having them replicate my creations according to my recipe, packaging and logo selections, and sourcing for the right ingredients."

And yes, this means that Fann will not be baking the tarts personally, although the recipes were developed by her.

Instead, she is working with a licensed baker for a larger scale of production, so that the desserts are not limited in quantity.

This will in turn "allow more dessert lovers to enjoy my creations," Fann said.

Photo via Fanntasy

Fann revealed that she chose to start Fanntasy with the two tarts as they are her most recent creations. While she hasn't ruled out other types of dessert for the menu, it also depends on where she draws her inspiration from next.

For now, Fanntasy will remain an online store, but a physical store still remains a possibility for the future.

Audiences might be reminded of another veteran actress who started her own patisserie in recent months—Jeanette Aw.

After all, Fann and Aw hosted baking competition "Crème De La Crème" together, where they were also judges for the contestants' creations.

Photo via Fanntasy

But if find yourself comparing the two, Fann might just disagree with you:

"Don't really see it as a comparison, we have very different creations of desserts and cakes when it comes to our baking. Hope everyone enjoys our creations!"

Free things here 📣❗️

Hi there! Are you a small-business owner of an existing/upcoming F&B concept/space in Singapore? Email us at [email protected] with more information (introduction, menu, photos etc.) on your business for potential editorial (free!) coverage.

While it is not possible for us to respond to each and every one of you due to our limited manpower, rest assured that each pitch will be carefully read through and considered.

See you in our inbox!

Top image via Fanntasy

Mothership Explains: Why S'pore's endemic Covid-19 strategy might not make sense — at least, not yet

TL;DR: Too much change, too quickly.

October 01, 2021, 05:47 PM

Passers-by join forces to save kitten nearly swept away in Jurong canal using DIY basket & rope

Heartwarming <3

October 01, 2021, 05:02 PM

Crowds show up to support Dignity Kitchen in Boon Keng after its appeal to fill empty dining hall

People in Singapore exhibiting 'kampung spirit'.

October 01, 2021, 03:19 PM

Din Tai Fung S'pore releases palm-sized* 'tang bao' that is 70% bigger than xiao long bao

*Depends on whose palm.

October 01, 2021, 02:58 PM

Taiwanese actor Mike He blasted for saying he might opt for abortion if 3rd child was a girl

In his apology, he said both boys and girls are equal.

October 01, 2021, 02:27 PM

S'porean man nonplussed as Swensen's dark chocolate truffle ice cream really contains truffle oil

Chocolate truffle or chocolate with truffle??

October 01, 2021, 01:42 PM

Waterway Point Koufu diners paste dine-in stickers on escalator handle instead of designated board

The OP urged diners to spare a thought for elderly cleaners who have to remove the stickers.

October 01, 2021, 01:38 PM

'You say it is too late to reverse biodiversity loss, that isn't true': Jane Goodall urges young people to not lose hope

"If you think globally, you'll get depressed." Goodall advises young people to start locally, and take action with their friends to make a difference.

October 01, 2021, 01:19 PM

You can now check hotspots frequented by Covid-19 cases on MOH's website

Take note.

October 01, 2021, 01:13 PM

3-month-old bear-like S'pore Special puppy named Bear loves humans & up for adoption

Beary cute.

October 01, 2021, 12:40 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.