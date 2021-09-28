Fann Wong starting online pastry shop, tarts from S$58

Another celebrity has joined the F&B industry.

A-lister and veteran actress Fann Wong has announced in a media release that she will be launching an online pastry shop called Fanntasy.

The site will officially be open to members of the public from Oct. 13, 2021, at 9:29am. For now, fans can submit their email addresses to receive updates.

Two items on the menu

There's one thing you and Fann might have in common: the actress started her work in the kitchen during circuit breaker last year, after a craving for old-school bakes.

Two items have been confirmed for Fanntasy so far, although they are not of the old-school variety: the Signature Valrhona Chocolate Tart and Musang King Gula Melaka Tart.

The recipes are developed by Fann, inspired by the favourite flavours of her husband Christopher Lee and son Zed.

However, it is not yet clear if Fann will be doing the baking herself, like Jeanette Aw does.

The Signature Valrhona Chocolate Tart is made with a cremeux of Valrhona 70 per cent dark chocolate, almond sponge, butter sable, and a sprinkle of gold dust. Each of this will go for S$58.

On the other hand, the Musang King Gula Melaka Tart consists of musang king pulp and housemade gula melaka sauce, similarly set on a butter sable. The creation is finished off with desiccated coconut. You can get this for S$68.

Top image via Fann Wong