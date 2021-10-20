Back

Don Don Donki opening at Tampines 1 on Oct. 22, 2021

Don Don Don Donki, Don Don Donki~

Fasiha Nazren | October 20, 2021, 06:58 PM

Events

MENDAKI-IPS Policy Dialogue 2021

30 October 2021 - 30 October 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Easties, heads up.

Opening on Oct. 22

Don Don Donki is opening its 11th outlet in Tampines 1 on Oct. 22.

This is the Japanese discount store's second outlet in the east, with the other one located in Downtown East.

Don Don Donki is located at the second level of the mall, taking over the spot previously occupied by Uniqlo and Browhaus.

Plans to have "20 to 30" outlets

It is not going to stop at just 11 outlets. Don Don Donki plans to open its 12th outlet in the northeast region in early 2022.

This outlet in the northeast has been speculated to be opening at Waterway Point.

Earlier in September, Don Don Donki's store strategy division director said that they plan to open more stores in Singapore and grow the total number of outlets to "20 to 30".

Top image from Don Don Donki and I Love Tampines/Facebook.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

From Jan. 1, 2022: Max. length of 5 bicycles per cycling group on S'pore roads, S$150 fine for errant cyclists

New rules to improve road safety.

October 20, 2021, 06:22 PM

Shane Pow to host livestream sales from Germany with Pornsak & Michelle Chia's company

This will not be Pow's first time selling on the platform.

October 20, 2021, 06:20 PM

Johor MP claims S'pore military jets invaded M'sian airspace but it was a joint exercise hosted by M'sia

The joint exercise was held together with the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

October 20, 2021, 06:19 PM

S'pore's tiny panda cub lets out loud sneeze that sounds like an old man

Wait for it...

October 20, 2021, 06:18 PM

Let’s talk about the expectations on young adults: Am I really expected to earn, plan & invest all at the same time?

A bank account to take a bit of the pressure off.

October 20, 2021, 06:00 PM

National swimmer Quah Zheng Wen enlisted for National Service, books out for the first time

It's been so far so good for him, his sister Ting Wen shared.

October 20, 2021, 05:38 PM

M'sia's PAS wants whiskey brand to change 'offensive' name & logo, company refutes their claims

Timah, the Malay translation for the word tin, not a reference to Fatimah.

October 20, 2021, 05:22 PM

Ex-CIA Director David Petraeus: US must be 'careful' not to make mistakes in Indo-Pacific to prevent war with China

Lines of communication with China must be kept open, he said.

October 20, 2021, 04:58 PM

Ex-% Arabica staff opens minimalistic white Tanjong Pagar cafe serving croissant & creamy scrambled eggs

For those looking for a cafe to work away from home.

October 20, 2021, 04:30 PM

Divided opinions over Ladyironchef & wife after screenshots posted to IG account behind NOC exposé

Interlude.

October 20, 2021, 04:29 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.