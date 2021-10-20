Don Don Donki opening at Tampines 1 on Oct. 22, 2021

Easties, heads up.

Opening on Oct. 22

Don Don Donki is opening its 11th outlet in Tampines 1 on Oct. 22.

This is the Japanese discount store's second outlet in the east, with the other one located in Downtown East.

Don Don Donki is located at the second level of the mall, taking over the spot previously occupied by Uniqlo and Browhaus.

Plans to have "20 to 30" outlets

It is not going to stop at just 11 outlets. Don Don Donki plans to open its 12th outlet in the northeast region in early 2022.

This outlet in the northeast has been speculated to be opening at Waterway Point.

Earlier in September, Don Don Donki's store strategy division director said that they plan to open more stores in Singapore and grow the total number of outlets to "20 to 30".

Top image from Don Don Donki and I Love Tampines/Facebook.

