Back

Don Don Donki allegedly opening at Waterway Point

Allegedly.

Mandy How | October 06, 2021, 11:09 AM

Events

Slurping Good! Instant Noodle-Themed Playground & Exhibition

25 September 2021 - 30 January 2022

2 Serangoon Road, Tekka Place Annex Building, #01-51, Singapore 218227

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Don Don Donki is set to open its latest outlet in Punggol, at Waterway Point.

The store will take over Toys "R" Us in in Basement 1 of the mall, directly over Pizza Hut.

Photo by Mandy How

In the meantime, Toys "R" Us has shifted to Level 2.

Photo by Mandy How

The hoarding around the premises are currently not branded by Donki's marketing collaterals, which means that there is no indication as to when it will open.

However, staff at Downtown East's outlet confirmed over the phone that a new outlet is slated for Waterway Point.

Queries to Don Don Donki on Sep. 24 have gone unanswered.

Top image by Mandy How

100 Plus popsicles in S'pore selling for S$1.50 so you can treat yourself after a workout

Some said it tastes sweeter than a typical 100 Plus beverage.

October 06, 2021, 10:33 AM

GST on all online goods imported into S'pore from 2023, new law proposes

Yes, from Jan. 1, 2023.

October 06, 2021, 05:18 AM

New high of 3,486 daily Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 9 more deaths reported

The full update.

October 05, 2021, 11:21 PM

Cabinet-appointed FICA tribunal will have power to overrule the minister's decision: Shanmugam

He agreed that executive powers must be subject to checks and balances.

October 05, 2021, 10:16 PM

Parliament's not a place to resort to rhetoric without offering real suggestions: Shanmugam on FICA debate

He criticised the Workers' Party for not "substantively engag[ing]" with what he said.

October 05, 2021, 09:58 PM

S'pore's military superiority ironically makes it a bigger target for hostile online campaigns: Shanmugam defends need for FICA

Shanmugam stated the government's commitment to an open society and said that legitimate collaborations with foreigners will not be targeted by FICA.

October 05, 2021, 09:14 PM

S'pore could've had common currency with M'sia, negotiations detailed in book celebrating GIC's 40th anniversary

Titled Bold Vision, the book tells the story of Singapore's reserves and the founding of GIC.

October 05, 2021, 08:01 PM

Build a plan for your financial future & get a limited-edition brick set featuring the S’pore River & UOB Plaza

A chance to own a piece of Singapore’s iconic landmarks.

October 05, 2021, 07:56 PM

S'pore vaccine sceptics on Telegram cast doubt on news woman hospitalised after taking ivermectin

Numerous individuals in the group have said that they remain trustful of the anti-parasite drug.

October 05, 2021, 07:52 PM

Visits to residential care homes in S'pore suspended till Oct. 24, 2021

Extension.

October 05, 2021, 07:04 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.