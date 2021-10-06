Don Don Donki allegedly opening at Waterway Point

Don Don Donki is set to open its latest outlet in Punggol, at Waterway Point.

The store will take over Toys "R" Us in in Basement 1 of the mall, directly over Pizza Hut.

In the meantime, Toys "R" Us has shifted to Level 2.

The hoarding around the premises are currently not branded by Donki's marketing collaterals, which means that there is no indication as to when it will open.

However, staff at Downtown East's outlet confirmed over the phone that a new outlet is slated for Waterway Point.

Queries to Don Don Donki on Sep. 24 have gone unanswered.

Top image by Mandy How