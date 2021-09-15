Back

Don Don Donki to open 12th outlet in northeast S'pore early 2022

They plan to have 20 to 30 stores in Singapore.

Karen Lui | September 15, 2021, 05:53 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

In July, the soon-to-be 11th Don Don Donki outlet was spotted to be opening at Tampines 1 before it was officially confirmed by the Japanese retailer.

In addition, Don Don Donki plans to open its 12th outlet in the northeast region early 2022.

12th outlet in northeast region

According to CNA, the Tampines 1 outlet will open next month, while the outlet in the northeast will open in the next few months.

Despite the pandemic, Don Don Donki has opened two outlets so far this year -- Downtown East in April and Suntec City in June.

Store strategy division director Mak Hanawa told CNA that they plan to open more stores in Singapore in hopes of growing the total number of outlets to "20 to 30".

They've also set their sights on other markets in the region.

Besides opening their first Macao store in September 2021, Don Don Donki also boasts an outlet each in Taiwan and Malaysia, eight in Hong Kong, and two in Thailand.

He added that they had plans to open "10 stores, 20 stores for each country".

In the meantime, you can click here to locate the pre-existing stores.

Read more

Top images by Devin Tai and Lulu Mi via Google Maps.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi wins online praise for comments on US-China ties during S'pore visit

Many sided with China over the U.S.

September 15, 2021, 05:37 PM

S'pore & China reaffirm 'warm & friendly' defence ties, pledge to strengthen defence cooperation

Both sides acknowledged the "significant progress" made in their bilateral defence relations.

September 15, 2021, 05:31 PM

S'pore bank customers' SMS OTPs diverted by fraudsters who made S$500,000 in credit card payments

The fraud was described as one requiring 'highly sophisticated expertise'.

September 15, 2021, 05:19 PM

Vicki Zhao returns to Weibo 18 days after being wiped off Chinese internet

The Weibo comment she made has since been removed.

September 15, 2021, 03:59 PM

ICA officers bludgeon lorry's roof with hammer to find 796 cartons of smuggled cigarettes

Blow-by-blow reveal.

September 15, 2021, 03:34 PM

101,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine available at 17 S'pore clinics from Sep. 24, 2021

Individuals interested can make advance bookings for the vaccine from Sep. 17.

September 15, 2021, 03:31 PM

Gurkha who can run 2.4km under 6min 58sec will get S$1,500 cash prize: Soh Rui Yong

Real money secured for sponsorship.

September 15, 2021, 03:18 PM

Man receives written warning for refusing to return glass with leftover drink at hawker centre

Please clean up after yourself.

September 15, 2021, 03:18 PM

Squirrel spotted nudging fellow dead squirrel at East Coast Park carpark

The dead squirrel, which was bleeding, was likely to be roadkill.

September 15, 2021, 03:04 PM

ISD: No 'specific nor credible intelligence' on imminent terror threat to S'pore

Japan had warned its citizens residing in Singapore and five other Southeast Asian countries to beware of possible terror attacks.

September 15, 2021, 01:32 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.