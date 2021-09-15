Don Don Donki to open 12th outlet in northeast S'pore early 2022

In July, the soon-to-be 11th Don Don Donki outlet was spotted to be opening at Tampines 1 before it was officially confirmed by the Japanese retailer.

In addition, Don Don Donki plans to open its 12th outlet in the northeast region early 2022.

12th outlet in northeast region

According to CNA, the Tampines 1 outlet will open next month, while the outlet in the northeast will open in the next few months.

Despite the pandemic, Don Don Donki has opened two outlets so far this year -- Downtown East in April and Suntec City in June.

Store strategy division director Mak Hanawa told CNA that they plan to open more stores in Singapore in hopes of growing the total number of outlets to "20 to 30".

They've also set their sights on other markets in the region.

Besides opening their first Macao store in September 2021, Don Don Donki also boasts an outlet each in Taiwan and Malaysia, eight in Hong Kong, and two in Thailand.

He added that they had plans to open "10 stores, 20 stores for each country".

In the meantime, you can click here to locate the pre-existing stores.

Top images by Devin Tai and Lulu Mi via Google Maps.

