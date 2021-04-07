Back

Don Don Donki at Downtown East opening on April 15, 2021

Another outlet.

Mandy How | April 07, 2021, 03:57 PM

Don Don Donki's latest outlet will open April 15, 10am at Downtown East, in Pasir Ris.

Barring its sweet potato store at Changi Airport, this will be the bargain chain store's first outlet in the east of Singapore.

A maguro (bluefin tuna) cutting show will take place at 4pm on the opening day, shoppers can buy some fish home afterwards.

A couple of promotions will be running during the opening period as well:

  •  Donki app members are eligible for redemptions happening from April 15 - 18, such as a free tote bag with a minimum spend of S$50 using UOB debit/credit cards (first 1,000 redemptions)

  • Buy selected products to accumulate three stamps on the mobile app to receive a Donpen or Donko plushie

Donki added in its Facebook post that the grand store opening discounts will be revealed soon.

Top image via Don Don Donki's Facebook page, Mandy How

