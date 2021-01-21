Uniqlo closes Tampines 1 outlet, opening larger outlet at Tampines Mall on Feb. 5, 2021

Tampines 1's Uniqlo outlet has ceased operations since Jan. 18, 2021.
This is according to a Facebook post from Uniqlo on Jan. 17.The store has since been boarded up:
New outlet soon at Tampines Mall
According to the post, Uniqlo will be opening a new outlet in Tampines Mall on Feb. 5, 2021.
It is said to provide a "better shopping experience" at the upcoming Tampines Mall outlet.
Customers can go to the following nearest stores to return any items purchase from the Tampines 1 outlet, or simply just to shop:
- Bedok Mall
- Changi City Point
Top image from Good View Interiors Pte Ltd.
