Uniqlo closes Tampines 1 outlet, opening larger outlet at Tampines Mall on Feb. 5, 2021

Fasiha Nazren | January 21, 2021, 06:57 PM

Tampines 1's Uniqlo outlet has ceased operations since Jan. 18, 2021.

This is according to a Facebook post from Uniqlo on Jan. 17.

The store has since been boarded up:

New outlet soon at Tampines Mall

According to the post, Uniqlo will be opening a new outlet in Tampines Mall on Feb. 5, 2021.

It is said to provide a "better shopping experience" at the upcoming Tampines Mall outlet.

Customers can go to the following nearest stores to return any items purchase from the Tampines 1 outlet, or simply just to shop:

  • Bedok Mall

  • Changi City Point

