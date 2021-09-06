Foodies still queue at original Hawker Chan in Chinatown Complex after it lost Michelin Star

If there is one thing you need to carry on your food legacy in Singapore, it is the ardent fans.

While Michelin stars come and go, loyal foodies will have your back.

Queue at original Hawker Chan

This was evident as a queue still formed at the original Liao Fan Hong Kong Soya Sauce Chicken Rice and Noodle in Chinatown Complex, despite news that Hawker Chan lost its one Michelin star on Sep. 1, 2021.

The foodies who are still showing up in droves to wait in line patiently for top-notch hawker fare at economical prices are perhaps all the affirmation the hawker needs.

Hawker still prepares and serves food

The stall, started and operated by the tireless hawker Chan Hon Meng, was awarded a Michelin star five years ago and was lauded in international media for serving the cheapest Michelin-starred fare on Earth.

Expansion plans subsequently ensued, which saw outlets open across Singapore, and going as far as Australia and Kazakhstan.

Chan, believed to have been paid handsomely for lending his name and recipe to the Hawker Chan brand for local and overseas expansion, still shows up at his humble hawker centre stall to cook and serve customers to this day.

And that was what the customers who queued wanted: To savour the original taste of the fare -- the one that was already perfected and good before it became an international brand.

This was the scene on the ground on Sep. 3, two days after the Michelin star was lost:

Known for its delectable and juicy soy sauce chicken and roasted pork, the stall can see patrons line up for half and hour or more before it even opens at 10:30am.

Chan cooked and served up to 30 chickens a day at his stall pre-pandemic.

Background

Chan was one of two hawkers who clinched one Michelin star with their stalls at the launch of the inaugural Michelin Guide Singapore on July 21, 2016.

The other breakout Michelin-starred hawker stall that year was Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodles.

Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodles is still holding on to its Michelin star.

Top photos via Hawker Chan