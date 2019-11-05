Hawker Chan brings Michelin-starred chicken rice to Kuala Lumpur, opening Dec. 18

If you find yourself in Kuala Lumpur, head over to the world’s cheapest Michelin-starred restaurant.

New outlet opening on Dec. 18 at Petaling Street

According to The Star, Singapore-based chef Chan’s Hon Meng, will bring his famous ‘Hawker Chan’ stall to Kuala Lumpur on Dec. 18.

The new outlet will be located at 135, Petaling Street @ Kwai Chai Hong.

Fans of the chef, be sure not to miss the grand opening of the stall as Chan himself will make an appearance.

Cater to Malaysian taste buds

The restaurant will be serving its signature dish, the one Michelin-starred soya sauce chicken rice.

In addition, it will also be serving other local delights, such as noodles and meat, to cater to the Malaysian taste buds.

To ensure that the taste of the dishes will remain authentic, all of the sauces will be imported from Singapore.

Although it is a franchise outlet by Superfood Ventures, director Victor Teo said that Chan will be visiting the outlet regularly to ensure that the taste and quality of the food is up to standard.

World’s first Michelin-starred hawker meal



Chan, now 54, has been awarded the Michelin star for four consecutive years now.

He was also awarded the world’s first Michelin-starred hawker meal and the cheapest Michelin-starred meal in the world.

Chan began perfecting his craft by selling his affordable chicken rice at Singapore’s Chinatown Complex Food Centre in 2008.

Today, Hawker Chan has four outlets in Singapore alone, as well as overseas branches in Taiwan, Thailand, Australia, and the Philippines.

Top photos via Hawker Chan’s website.