SCDF rescues 2 victims from 7th floor window ledge of Bedok HDB after charging e-bike causes fire

The two were conveyed to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation.

Jason Fan | April 24, 2021, 06:32 PM

A fire broke in a flat in Bedok on Saturday morning (Apr. 24), leaving two people trapped on a ledge outside the kitchen.

The two individuals were rescued by firefighters from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), who brought them to safety through the kitchen window.

About 45 people were evacuated as a precaution

According to the SCDF, they were alerted to the fire at Block 557 Bedok North Street 3, at about 10:25am.

The unit's bedroom, as well as the corridor outside the unit, were severely affected.

Photo via SCDF.

Firefighters from Changi Fire Station extinguished the fire using one compressed air foam backpack and one hose reel, and managed to rescue two persons who were found trapped on a ledge outside the kitchen.

Photo via SCDF

The two were were conveyed to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation, with about 45 residents from the affected block evacuated by the police as a precautionary measure.

SCDF's preliminary investigation into the cause of the fire indicates that it was of an electrical origin, from a Power-Assisted Bicycle (PAB) that was charging at the time of the fire.

Photo via SCDF

There have been other similar incidents in recent years, involving PABs and Personal Mobility Devices (PMDs).

SCDF reminded the public to exercise fire safety when using PABs and PMDs, and avoid leaving batteries or devices charging unattended overnight.

Image via SCDF.

Top image via Singapore Civil Defence Force/FB.

