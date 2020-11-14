SCDF rescues 2 victims from Yishun flat after e-bicycle catches fire while charging

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to a fire at an Yishun flat this morning (November 14) and rescued two occupants.

The fire occurred at a 1-bedroom unit at Block 424A Yishun Ave 11.

The fire was extinguished with a hosereel.

Two individuals within the flat

The SCDF said that during the firefighting operation, its firefighters found one occupant in the bedroom and another occupant in the toilet. Both were carried out of the unit.

One of the occupants suffered burn injuries and was conveyed to Singapore General Hospital. The other was assessed for smoke inhalation injuries and subsequently refused to be sent to the hospital.

The SCDF said that patients who sustain smoke inhalation or serious burn injuries but are in a stable condition, will be conveyed to Singapore General Hospital’s specialised Burn Centre instead of the nearest hospital.

Around 40 residents evacuated themselves from their units in the affected block prior to the SCDF’s arrival.

Preliminary investigation into the cause of the fire indicated that it likely resulted from a power-assisted bicycle (or e-bicycle) that was charging at the time of the fire.

Here are some photos posted by the SCDF:

The agency also reminded members of the public to observe the following fire safety tips when handling power-assisted bicycles and personal mobility devices:

Top images via SCDF.