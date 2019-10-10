fbpx

E-bike battery fire burns Circuit Road HDB flat to a crisp

Yikes.

Joshua Lee | September 16, 06:34 pm

A Circuit Road flat’s kitchen and living room were destroyed by a fire reportedly started by a power assisted bicycle (PAB) battery.

On Sep. 14, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) posted photos of the burnt flat on Facebook:

SCDF/Facebook
SCDF/Facebook

Here’s footage taken from an opposite block showing plumes of smoke rising out of the flat:

Likely caused by PAB battery

The SCDF said that they were alerted to the fire on Sep. 14, at around 3:35pm.

The fire occured at a seventh floor unit at Block 85 Circuit Road.

“The fire involved the content of a kitchen and a living room and was extinguished by SCDF using a water jet,” added the life-saving force.

Residents from the eighth and ninth floor were also evacuated by the Police.

Thankfully, there were no reported injuries.

Preliminary investigations by the SCDF revealed that the fire originated from the battery of a power assisted bicycle.

One image, in particular, shows the remains of battery cartridges burnt in the fire:

SCDF/Facebook

The agency ended the post with a reminder for the public to exercise fire safety when using personal mobility devices and power assisted bicycles.

These include examining device batteries regularly for deformities, bloating and corrosion, and not leaving batteries or devices charging unattended overnight.

SCDF/Facebook.

Reminder to use UL2272-certified devices

Additionally, users of personal mobility devices are advised to switch to devices which are certified to the UL2272 standard.

UL2272-certified devices are put through a battery of tests to withstand various stresses,  including over-charging of batteries, repeated exposure to water, and exposure to varying temperatures.

In particular, all e-scooters in Singapore have to be UL2272-certified by Jul. 1, 2020. More information on UL2272 certification can be found here:

Is your PMD UL2272 certified? We explain what that actually means & why it needs to be.

You can read SCDF’s original Facebook post below:

Top images via SCDF/Facebook. 

About Joshua Lee

Josh has found the perfect Nasi Padang combination. Ask him about it.

