14th Haidilao outlet in S'pore opening at City Square Mall in July 2021

Haidilao will be opening another outlet at City Square Mall in July 2021.

It will be the popular hotpot chain's 14th outlet in Singapore.

Located at B2 of City Square Mall

The new store will be located at #B2-01/04, where Best Denki was before it moved out of City Square Mall.

Based on the signage at the new outlet's future location, it appears that it will open in July this year.

Currently 12 outlets open, and another announced

Currently, there are 12 outlets open in the following locations in Singapore:

Clarke Quay

[email protected]

IMM

VivoCity

Bedok Mall

Novena

Plaza Singapura

The Seletar Mall

Sun Plaza

Paya Lebar Quarter

Century Square

Marina Square

In September 2020, it was reported that a 13th outlet will be opening at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, although it was not clear when the opening date would be.

The business has restaurants all over the world, in places like China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, the U.S., South Korea, Japan, Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

Founder is the richest man in Singapore

In 2020, Forbes named Chengdu native — and the founder and chairman of Haidilao — Zhang Yong, the richest man in Singapore, with a net worth of US$19 billion.

In January 2021, it was announced that Zhang's family would be buying a S$42 million landed property at Gallop Road.

Haidilao announced in March that they are expecting a 90 per cent decrease in profit from 2019.

The drop in profit is primarily due to two reasons:

Outbreak of Covid-19, and subsequent Covid-19 disease prevention restrictions imposed on the consumer industry

The net foreign exchange loss due to fluctuations in the exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against the RMB

