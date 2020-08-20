Back

Haidilao boss Zhang Yong is richest person in S'pore in 2020

Two years in a row.

Tanya Ong | August 20, 2020, 11:23 AM

Events

Singapore Food Festival 2020

21 August 2020 - 30 August 2020

Virtual Edition

The Forbes list for the 50 richest people in Singapore is out.

Topping that list is billionaire Zhang Yong, chairman of hot pot chain Haidilao.

He made his debut on the list of richest people in Singapore in 2019, with a net worth of US$13.8 billion (S$19.2 billion) at that time.

The 50-year-old has added US$5.2 billion to his net worth to total US$19 billion (S$26 billion) this year.

Haidilao cofounder Shu Ping, who is also Zhang's wife, is listed together with him this year.

Who is Zhang Yong?

Zhang is a naturalised citizen and resident of Singapore.

According to Forbes, Zhang never finished high school and did not know how to prepare the typical Sichuan hotpot when he first started.

He started the business with three friends, including one who became his wife, who helped with seed money. However, he ran the place.

Now, Haidilao has over 700 restaurants all over the world, including Japan, South Korea and Singapore. Most of the restaurants are located in China.

The chain has done US$3.8 billion in sales.

Singapore's Forbes 50 list

The number #2 spot sees a debut by Li Xiting, cofounder and chairman of Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics.

Li is a naturalised Singapore citizen.

Facebook cofounder Eduardo Saverin, who ranked third in 2019, is placed fourth this year with a net worth of US$14.6 billion.

This was after paint tycoon Goh Cheng Liang, boss of Nippon Paint, moved one spot up to number #3.

Rich get richer despite pandemic

Singapore is facing an economic recession due to the global pandemic.

This year, Singapore entered into a technical recession for the first time since 2009.

On Aug. 11, it was also reported that the economy shrunk by 13.2 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2020, from April to June.

Despite this overall downward trend, however, the nation’s 50 richest saw their collective net worth rise 28 per cent to US$167 billion, Forbes reported.

We deliver stories like this to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top photo credit: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images, EatPrayLove/FB

Man, 37 & woman, 39, arrested for fighting outside Geylang coffee shop, man taken to hospital

Police investigations are ongoing.

August 20, 2020, 12:25 PM

GrabFood rider involved in hit-and-run accident on PIE, man appeals for witnesses

The accident took place at around 10:05pm to 10:15pm.

August 20, 2020, 12:10 PM

St John's Island community cat swallows fish hook, suffers hole in gum & stomach tears

Removing the hook cost S$4,000.

August 20, 2020, 11:58 AM

SBS Transit driver denies entry to man wearing neck gaiter, halts bus service & is accused of racism

Netizens were divided on the question of whether the man was wearing a proper mask.

August 20, 2020, 11:48 AM

Cadbury durian-flavoured chocolate now at NTUC Fairprice for S$2.50

Pungent.

August 20, 2020, 10:39 AM

US should build on its allies to challenge China's 'abusive behaviour': Joe Biden

The Democratic nominee has promised to get tough on China if he gets elected.

August 20, 2020, 04:44 AM

Tangs intends to allow all staff to wear religious headgear

Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad said the incident is an important issue for the community.

August 20, 2020, 12:37 AM

Night Owl Cinematics drops Dee Kosh, confirms he didn't make sexual advances on 37 crew & 24 talents

NOC said Dee Kosh's management requested split.

August 20, 2020, 12:14 AM

321 people to be tested for Covid-19 after visiting Jewel Music Box KTV at HomeTeamNS Khatib

As a precautionary measure.

August 19, 2020, 11:34 PM

Dee Kosh’s friend & fellow YouTuber Ben Tang disappointed, asks for people to be reasonable

Tang also claimed he has been the subject of insults and inappropriate comments since then.

August 19, 2020, 10:38 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.