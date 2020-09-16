Best Denki moving out of City Square Mall in Farrer Park

Best Denki is moving out of City Square Mall in Farrer Park.

A Facebook post put up on Sep. 15 said a sale of up to 80 per cent off items is now on till Sep. 20.

Smart TVs, blenders, fans, microwave ovens, vacuum cleaners, refrigerators, soundbars, and laptops are all on discount.

The post said:

LAST FEW DAYS!! Hurry down to our MOVING OUT SALE at Best Denki City Square Mall by 20 Sep for deals up to 80% off!! TV, IT, kitchen, home appliances & more!!All must go!! While stocks last!

Best Denki in City Square Mall opened in February 2013.

All photos via Best Denki