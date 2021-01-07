Back

Felicia Teo murder case: Accused remanded 3 weeks for psychiatric observation

He will return to court on Jan. 28.

Matthias Ang | Syahindah Ishak | January 07, 2021, 03:05 PM

Ahmad Danial Mohamed Rafa'ee, the 36-year-old Singaporean facing a murder charge for allegedly killing Felicia Teo in 2007, has been remanded for three weeks at Changi Prison's medical centre for psychiatric observation.

Danial appeared in court via video link on Thursday (Jan. 7), looking unkempt and expressionless.

Lawyer requests access to Danial while he is remanded at the medical centre

He was represented by Nathan Shashidran and his team comprising Chin Li Wen Tanya and Laura Yeo Wei Wen. All three lawyers are from Withers Khattarwong LLP.

Nathan has since requested he be allowed access to Danial while he is in remanded the medical centre.

Previously, the lawyer had a zoom meeting with the accused after his last hearing on Dec. 31.

Danial is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 28.

Arrested and charged on Dec. 17

Danial was charged in court on Dec. 17. His arrest was announced earlier on the same day.

He has been in remand at the Central Police Division since then.

The accused's lawyer, Nathan, said on Dec. 31 that investigators have interviewed Danial and done some investigations that have yet to be completed as Danial was sick.

Nathan had also been granted access to Danial by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Background

The murder allegedly happened at Marine Terrace.

Teo was a 19-year-old Lasalle College of the Arts student who disappeared in June 2007.

Danial had allegedly murdered Teo with his friend Ragil Putra Setia Bin Sukmarahjana, who is now 32-years-old.

Both Danial and Ragil are the last people to have seen Teo on June 30, 2007 at Ragil's Marine Terrace flat.

Police investigations revealed that Teo had died before her missing person report was lodged on July 3, 2007.

Ragil is still at large, and believed to be out of Singapore, according to the police.

If convicted of murder, one can face the death penalty.

In addition, if the act of murder was carried out by multiple people, each of them are liable to be charged as if they had carried out the act alone.

