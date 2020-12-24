Lawyers engaged to represent man, 35, accused of Felicia Teo's 2007 murder

A team of lawyers have been engaged to represent Ahmad Danial Bin Mohamed Rafa'ee, one of the suspects in the murder of Felicia Teo in 2007 at Marine Terrace.

Teo was a 19-year-old Lasalle College of the Arts student who disappeared in June 2007.

The case remained unsolved until the Singapore Police Force announced on Dec. 17, 2020 — more than 13 years later — that the Criminal Investigation Department had uncovered a new lead and arrested 35-year-old Danial, one of the two men with Teo before she went missing.

Danial appeared in court via video link.

He will be represented by Nathan Shashidran and his team comprising Chin Li Wen Tanya and Laura Yeo Wei Wen. All three lawyers are from Withers Khattarwong LLP.

The Deputy Public Prosecutor sought for the accused to be remanded further at the Central Police Division as further investigations are required.

Nathan did not object.

Danial will be back in court on December 31 for further mention.

Previously charged on Dec. 17

Danial had been previously charged on Dec. 17, with his arrest announced earlier on the same day.

Danial had allegedly caused the death of Teo in 2007 with his friend Ragil Putra Setia Bin Sukmarahjana, who is now 32-years-old.

Both Danial and Ragil are the last to have seen Teo on June 30, 2007 at Ragil's Marine Terrace flat.

Police investigations revealed that Teo had died before her missing person report was lodged on July 3, 2007.

Ragil is still at large, and believed to be out of Singapore, according to the Police.

The offence of murder, punishable under Section 302 of the Penal Code, carries the death penalty.

In addition, if the act of murder was carried out by multiple people, each of them are liable to be charged as if they had carried out the act alone.

Summary of events: