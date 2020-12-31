Felicia Teo murder case: Accused remanded another week for investigations

Ahmad Danial Mohamed Rafa'ee, a 36-year-old Singaporean, is facing a murder charge after allegedly killing Felicia Teo in 2007 at Marine Terrace.

Teo was a 19-year-old Lasalle College of the Arts student who disappeared in June 2007.

Danial appeared in court via video link on Thursday (Dec. 31) and was represented by Nathan Shashidran and his team comprising Chin Li Wen Tanya and Laura Yeo Wei Wen.

All three lawyers are from Withers Khattarwong LLP.

He will be held in remand for another week as further investigations are required.

Arrested and charged on Dec. 17

Danial had been charged on Dec. 17, with his arrest announced earlier on the same day.

He has been in remand at the Central Police Division since then.

The accused's lawyer, Nathan, said on Dec. 31 that investigators have interviewed Danial and done some investigations that have yet to be completed as Danial was sick.

Nathan will also be granted access to Danial by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) prior to his next hearing on Jan. 7.

Background

Danial had allegedly caused the death of Teo in 2007 with his friend Ragil Putra Setia Bin Sukmarahjana, who is now 32-years-old.

Both Danial and Ragil are the last people to have seen Teo on June 30, 2007 at Ragil's Marine Terrace flat.

Police investigations revealed that Teo had died before her missing person report was lodged on July 3, 2007.

Ragil is still at large, and believed to be out of Singapore, according to the Police.

The offence of murder, punishable under Section 302 of the Penal Code, carries the death penalty.

In addition, if the act of murder was carried out by multiple people, each of them are liable to be charged as if they had carried out the act alone.

Top image from Danial Enemiko/FB & findfelicia blogspot.