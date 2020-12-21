Child & adult cycle along S'pore expressway on Sunday afternoon

A child and an adult have been caught on a vehicle's dashboard and rear cameras cycling along the East Coast Parkway expressway in Singapore.

According to the YouTube video caption, the incident took place on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 20, 2020.

These antics came just a month after the Traffic Police and Land Transport Authority in Singapore urged cyclists not to cycle on expressways.

In that warning in November, the authorities reminded cyclists that they are not permitted to ride their bicycles, including Power Assisted Bicycles, on expressways.

Cyclists who are found riding on expressways may be liable for a fine not exceeding S$2,000 or imprisonment of up to six months.

The authorities also said it will take action against road users who choose to flout the traffic rules.

Testing the law

Some cyclists in Singapore have tested the limits of the law.

One cyclist was caught riding in the middle of a five-lane expressway in Singapore in September 2019.

Another cyclist was seen riding on the right-most lane on the Ayer Rajah Expressway on Oct. 17.