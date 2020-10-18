Back

Man cycles on right-hand lane of AYE, narrowly avoids getting knocked down by car

The cyclist could be seen changing lanes seconds before the incident.

Jason Fan | October 18, 2020, 11:55 AM

Events

OrangeTee Property Expo 2020

17 October 2020 - 18 October 2020

Virtual event

A cyclist caught on video riding on the right-most lane of the Ayer-Rajah Expressway (AYE) narrowly avoided getting knocked down by a car, thanks to a driver's quick reflexes.

The cyclist was riding in the middle of the right-most lane

According to the dashcam footage shared with Mothership by Gabriel Lim, who was the driver, the cyclist was riding in the middle of the right-most lane of the AYE.

According to the Highway Code, the right-hand lane in a three-lane carriageway is only for overtaking, and even vehicles should not stay in it longer than necessary after overtaking vehicles in the centre lane.

And yes, it also happens to be illegal to cycle on the highway in the first place.

The footage showed the car travelling behind a motorcycle, before having to swerve quickly to avoid the cyclist.

Upon closer inspection, the cyclist could be seen changing lanes towards the right-most lane, seconds before the incident.

According to Lim, the time-stamp on the camera was inaccurate, and the incident happened at approximately 7:25pm, on Oct. 17.

He also said that he uploaded the video to bring awareness to the public and the cycling community that such "inconsiderate behaviour" is undesirable and extremely dangerous.

You can see the full video of the incident here:

Top image via Gabriel Lim.

PM Lee congratulates Jacinda Ardern on 'resounding' victory in New Zealand general election

No leader has achieved an absolute majority since New Zealand adopted a proportional voting system in 1996, leading to a succession of multi-party governments.

October 18, 2020, 12:29 PM

'Someone abandoned their family member': Dog found beside trash bin with no food or water

SPCA has been contacted.

October 18, 2020, 11:18 AM

After hair loss condition, S'pore HR manager finds new passion as adult toy consultant

The Covid-19 period saw an increase in sales too.

October 17, 2020, 11:39 PM

No new locations visited by Covid-19 cases, 1 community case is unemployed migrant worker

This brings the total number of cases to 57,904.

October 17, 2020, 11:04 PM

M'sia reports 869 Covid-19 cases on Oct. 17, highest daily increase

All are locally transmitted.

October 17, 2020, 08:00 PM

S'poreans can now buy 'money pulling' roasted pig for festive celebrations

Full stomach and full wallet.

October 17, 2020, 07:16 PM

Biden set to raise S$1.33 billion in last 3 months of campaigning by Nov. 3, 2020 election day

Money politics.

October 17, 2020, 07:03 PM

Pasir Panjang Park will open in 2021 with nature playgarden & area to build sandcastles

Stakeholders involved in the design and planning of the park decided to feature Pasir Panjang's rich history.

October 17, 2020, 06:21 PM

Jacinda Ardern wins landslide victory in New Zealand general election

Strong approval for her party and government.

October 17, 2020, 06:05 PM

Dog lovers in S'pore wear shock & prong collars to try what dogs experience

Only fit for consensual human use.

October 17, 2020, 05:49 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.