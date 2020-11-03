Do not cycle on expressways: S'pore police & LTA

The Singapore police and Land Transport Authority have issued a joint statement warning cyclists to not cycle on expressways.

This was following a recent accident on an expressway here that resulted in multiple injuries.

The joint statement said:

On Oct. 28, 2020, the police attended to a road traffic accident along the Ayer Rajah Expressway where a cyclist lost control of her bicycle and collided into a bus. She was conveyed to the hospital with multiple injuries. Recently, there have also been videos of cyclists riding on expressways being circulated on social media. We urge cyclists to be mindful of their safety and not cycle on expressways where vehicles travel at higher speeds. Under Rule 3 of the Road Traffic (Expressway – Excluded Vehicles) Rules 2010, cyclists are not permitted to ride their bicycles, including Power Assisted Bicycles, on expressways. Cyclists who are found riding on expressways may be liable for a fine not exceeding S$2,000 or imprisonment of up to six months. The authorities will enforce against road users who choose to flout the traffic rules. We also urge all road users to play their part by adopting good RoadSense and to look out for one another.

Prior to this, a cyclist was caught on camera cycling on the right-most lane of the AYE, forcing the car that shot the footage to swerve to narrowly avoid the cyclist.

