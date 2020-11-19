Snow to fall in Changi Airport this Christmas 2020 with 0°C snow fun house & dinosaur go-kart

The year-end is fast approaching and Changi Airport has revealed its holiday campaign, the Changi Festive Village.

There'll be snowfall, a festive market, a dinosaur-themed go-kart experience, a two-storey tokidoki snow fun house and more.

Here's a look at what's in store:

1. Snowfall at Shiseido Forest Valley and Canopy Park

Though we might not be able to travel to temperate countries this year-end, we can still experience snowfall at Changi Airport.

There'll be hourly snowfalls at Jewel's indoor garden, Shiseido Forest Valley and Canopy Park at 6:30pm, 7:30pm, 8:30pm, 9:30pm and 10:30pm.

Shiseido Forest Valley:

Shiseido Forest Valley is also decked out with festive decorations to set the mood.

For instance, there is a 16-metre tall Christmas tree, Santa's Workshop and more.

There are also plenty of photo spots:

Visitors with a minimum purchase of S$30 spend in a single receipt may gain entry for two persons by flashing their Jewel receipt at the North Canyon.

When: Now till Jan. 3, 2021.

Opening hours: 6pm to 11pm, gated daily.

Canopy Park:

We noticed that the snowfall at Canopy Park was not as heavy as the snowfall at Shiseido Forest Valley.

Like Shiseido Forest Valley, Canopy Park is also decked out with festive decorations.

Do note that you would have to pay to enter Canopy Park.

Jewel will also be introducing annual passes for Canopy Park and Changi Experience Studio. Find out more here.

2. tokidoki Snow Holiday

There'll also be a two-storey tokidoki snow fun house where temperatures will be sub-zero and participants will get to play with real snow.

It also features a 12-metre long snow luge.

First storey:

There are various tokidoki figurines for photo opportunities:

Second storey:

As it's cold inside, each activity pass includes rental of winter wear (jacket, gloves and boots).

You'll have to bring your own socks or purchase them.

Visitors can redeem a complimentary activity pass for every S$30 (S$80 for supermarkets) spend with a maximum of four activity passes in a single receipt at public areas at Terminal 1, Terminal 3 or Terminal 4.

Visitors can redeem or pre-book play slots through Playpass on the iChangi app.

Where: Terminal 3, Departure Hall (Next to check-in row 11)

When: Now till Jan. 3, 2021

Opening hours: 10:40am to 10:20pm (last entry at 9:40pm)

3. Air tokidoki

Air tokidoki, a themed photo spot features a model aircraft cabin with "authentic" cabin seats from Boeing 777-200 aircraft.

There's also a retail pop-up adjacent to the photo spot where fans can get their hands on tokidoki merchandise.

Admission for both the photo spot and retail pop-up are free.

tokidoki merchandise at the retail pop-up:

Where: Terminal 3, Basement 2 (Opposite Kopitiam)

When: Now till Jan. 3, 2021

Opening hours: 10am to 11pm, daily

4. Overnight glamping

Jewel Changi Airport is allowing visitors to stay overnight with its glamping programmes.

Glamping at Cloud9 Piazza (overnight):

Glampcation at Shiseido Forest Valley (overnight):

Glampicnic (daytime picnic):

The Cloud9 Piazza tents will be converted for the Glampicnic experience in the day.

Read more in our article here.

There'll also be a variety of dinosaur-themed activities such as go-karting and festive markets from Nov. 26, 2020.

5. Dino Kart

Visitors can also take part in Dino Kart, a go-karting experience with electric go-karts that go up to 24km/h.

There is also a night-karting experience featuring colourful neon lights and a lighted tunnel.

Visitors can redeem a discounted pass for every S$30 (S$80 for supermarkets) spend in a single receipt at public areas at Terminal 1, Terminal 3 or Terminal 4.

A maximum of four discounted activity passes can be redeemed in a single receipt.

Where: Terminal 4, Arrival Kerbside, taxi waiting area

When: From Nov. 26 to Dec. 31

Opening hours: Mondays to Wednesdays: 3pm to 10pm, Thursdays to Sundays, eves of public holidays and public holidays: 2pm to 11pm

Find out more in our article here.

6. Dino Bounce

Dino Bounce is a 30-metre-long bouncy castle, featuring a four-metre-tall slide, a tree maze within the bouncy castle and a bouncy wave mall.

Visitors can redeem a complimentary pass for every S$30 (S$80 for supermarkets) spend in a single receipt at public areas at Terminal 1, Terminal 3 or Terminal 4.

A maximum of four activity passes can be redeemed in a single receipt.

Redeem or pre-book play slots through Playpass on the iChangi app.

Where: Terminal 4, Departure Hall (Opposite check-in row 1)

When: From Nov. 26, 6pm to Jan. 3, 2021

Find out more in our article here.

7. Dino Fest

Dino Fest is a dinosaur-themed festive market with close to 50 stalls offering street food, festive-themed merchandise and interactive dinosaur-themed activities.

Entry to the Dino Fest costs S$7 for Thursday and Friday and S$9 for Saturday and Sunday for adults, and S$5 and S$6 respectively for kids.

Entry is free for kids, up to six years old, with every accompanying adult.

Entry fee includes S$5 food vouchers and access to roving activities and hands-on stations.

Where: Terminal 4, Arrival and Departure Halls

When: Dec. 3 to 27, Thursdays to Sundays only

When: Thursdays to Sundays, 3pm to 11pm (last entry at 10pm)

Find out more in our article here.

8. Dino Wanderland

Dino Wanderland is an exhibition at Terminal 3 where visitors can take photos.

Admission to the Dino Wanderland is free.

Visitors can also redeem a complimentary photo-taking pass with a minimum spend of S$30 at participating outlets in public areas at Terminal 1, Terminal 3, Terminal 4 or Jewel Changi Airport.

Where: Terminal 3, Departure Hall (In front of Departure Immigration, between check-in rows 5 and 6)

When: Now until Jan. 3, 2021

Opening Hours: 10am to 10pm, daily

Find out more in our article here.

9. Two-day-one-night family camp and more at Changi Experience Studio at Jewel

Changi Experience Studio at Jewel is offering experience catered to families and children.

Families can take part in "A Night at the Airport": A two-day-one-night family camp at Changi Experience Studio, priced at S$160 per adult and S$130 per child, which includes:

Overnight camp in Changi Experience Studio (with three-month unlimited entry)

Airport Emergency Service Experience: Up Close with Changi’s Firefighters and Vehicles

Changi Airport Nursery Tour: Behind-the-scenes of the Garden Airport

Festive Craft Workshop

Complimentary playtime at tokidoki Snowhouse

Single-day entry to Canopy Park

Entry into Shiseido Forest Valley

Changi Experience Studio photo print per pax

Jurassic Mile Dino plush toy and activity set for children

sdtravel self-disinfecting coating spray for adult

S$5 Changi Gift card

Changi Experience studio tote bag and folder

Free parking

Duration: 9am to 12pm the next day

When night falls, participants will sleep in tents in air-conditioned comfort:

Families who prefer a more free-and-easy experience can go for the Changi Experience Studio Play and Sleepover programme, priced at S$60 per adult and S$48 per child and includes:

Overnight camp in Changi Experience Studio (with two-day tickets)

Single-day entry to Canopy Park

Entry into Shiseido Forest Valley

Duration: 3pm to 8:30am the next day

Participants can also opt to sign up for a variety of programmes such as drone-flying, terrarium, aqua-scaping and cycling at the Changi Airport Connector and Jurassic Mile.

Members of the public can also opt to sign up for these day programmes and workshops.

Here's the full list:

The Changi Game of Drones: Drone Flying Workshop & Future Airport Challenge in Changi Experience Studio (three hours) • Airport Emergency Service Experience: Up Close with Changi’s Firefighters and Vehicles (one and a half hours) and Changi Experience Studio Tickets • Festive Craft Workshop: Unleash Your Creativity This Holiday Season (one hour) • Succulent Terrarium Workshop: Create Your Dream Garden in Glass (one hour) • Aqua-scaping Workshop: Experience the Craft of Gardening Underwater (two hours) • Jurassic Mile Exploration Bundle (two hours)

Drone-flying:

Terrarium, aqua-scaping and Christmas wreaths:

Festive products

Shop and dine during the festive campaign period and receive purchase-with-purchase tokidoki premiums such as:

Plush toy

Mask-holder

Reversible sequins cushions

Tote bag

Each is available at S$6.90 with a minimum spend of S$50 at Changi.

Pokemon fans can look forward to Pokemon purchase-with-purchase premiums such as:

Key chain

Mug

Plush toy

They are priced from S$12 with a minimum spend of S$60 at Jewel.

Top photos by Siti Hawa