Meet 'lifelike' dinosaurs while jogging or cycling to Changi Airport from East Coast Park on new connector

Visitors can now jog or cycle to Changi Airport via a new 3.5-kilometre cycling and jogging path linking the airport to East Coast Park and the Park Connector Network (PCN), the Changi Airport Group announced (CAG) on Sunday, Oct. 11.

Visitors will also be able to access Jewel Changi Airport and the terminals easily.

Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung officiated the opening of the connector at the start of the Changi Jurassic Mile, after he cycled from East Coast Park.

Posing with a dinosaur egg display, he said "How would y'all like your omelette done, scrambled or sunny side? Or with dinosaur?"

Singapore's largest outdoor dinosaur display

In addition, the Changi Airport Connector features Singapore's largest permanent outdoor display of life-sized dinosaurs called the Changi Jurassic Mile.

The display, located along a one-kilometre section of the Changi Airport Connector, consists of more than 20 different "lifelike" pre-historic creatures from nine species such as the Tyrannosaurus Rex, CAG said.

While visitors can enter the Changi Jurassic Mile for free, due to safe distancing measures, they must make a booking from Fridays to Sundays if they want to enter from 9am to midnight.

You can make the booking here.

Amenities for cyclists

The connector starts and ends at HUB & SPOKE Changi Airport near Terminal 2, which is a new pit stop facility that allows visitors to rent bicycles, take a shower after working out, or have a meal with family and friends.

Visitors who wish to cycle from Changi Airport towards East Coast Park can rent bicycles from GoCycling's newest outlet at HUB & SPOKE, which is managed by CAG, and return them at any of the seven other GoCycling outlets around Singapore, such as those at Changi Beach Park and East Coast Park.

They can even choose to cycle all the way to Coney Island and Jurong Lake Gardens.

Besides selling bicycle equipment and offering bicycle repair services, HUB & SPOKE also offers complimentary bicycle parking and bicycle lockers for rental.

Backpacker travellers who wish to fly out of Singapore when travel resumes can park their bicycles there for up to 10 days each time.

The Changi Airport Connector, HUB & SPOKE, Changi Jurassic Mile are all accessible via public transport.

New connector beneficial to both local residents and visitors to Singapore

Jayson Goh, CAG's Managing Director for Airport Operations Management, said they wanted to connect Changi Airport with East Coast Park and the rest of Singapore's PCN for the benefit of the "airport community and local residents".

He added that with the support of NParks and the Singapore Tourism Board, CAG is now able to offer airport staff an alternative route to get to and from the airport, as well as a new recreational option for local residents.

He said: "The new experiential elements injected along the Changi Jurassic Mile will offer all who visit a sense of adventure and surprise."

