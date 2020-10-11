Back

Meet 'lifelike' dinosaurs while jogging or cycling to Changi Airport from East Coast Park on new connector

The display consists of more than 20 different "lifelike" pre-historic creatures from nine species such as the Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Kayla Wong | October 11, 2020, 11:33 AM

Events

Law Awareness Week 2020

05 October 2020 - 13 November 2020

Visitors can now jog or cycle to Changi Airport via a new 3.5-kilometre cycling and jogging path linking the airport to East Coast Park and the Park Connector Network (PCN), the Changi Airport Group announced (CAG) on Sunday, Oct. 11.

Visitors will also be able to access Jewel Changi Airport and the terminals easily.

Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung officiated the opening of the connector at the start of the Changi Jurassic Mile, after he cycled from East Coast Park.

Posing with a dinosaur egg display, he said "How would y'all like your omelette done, scrambled or sunny side? Or with dinosaur?"

Image by Andrew Wong

Singapore's largest outdoor dinosaur display

In addition, the Changi Airport Connector features Singapore's largest permanent outdoor display of life-sized dinosaurs called the Changi Jurassic Mile.

Image by Darryl Laiu

The display, located along a one-kilometre section of the Changi Airport Connector, consists of more than 20 different "lifelike" pre-historic creatures from nine species such as the Tyrannosaurus Rex, CAG said.

Image by Darryl Laiu

Image via Darryl Laiu

Image by Darryl Laiu

Image by Darryl Laiu

Image by Darryl Laiu

While visitors can enter the Changi Jurassic Mile for free, due to safe distancing measures, they must make a booking from Fridays to Sundays if they want to enter from 9am to midnight.

You can make the booking here.

Amenities for cyclists

The connector starts and ends at HUB & SPOKE Changi Airport near Terminal 2, which is a new pit stop facility that allows visitors to rent bicycles, take a shower after working out, or have a meal with family and friends.

Image by Darryl Laiu

Visitors who wish to cycle from Changi Airport towards East Coast Park can rent bicycles from GoCycling's newest outlet at HUB & SPOKE, which is managed by CAG, and return them at any of the seven other GoCycling outlets around Singapore, such as those at Changi Beach Park and East Coast Park.

They can even choose to cycle all the way to Coney Island and Jurong Lake Gardens.

Besides selling bicycle equipment and offering bicycle repair services, HUB & SPOKE also offers complimentary bicycle parking and bicycle lockers for rental.

Backpacker travellers who wish to fly out of Singapore when travel resumes can park their bicycles there for up to 10 days each time.

The Changi Airport Connector, HUB & SPOKE, Changi Jurassic Mile are all accessible via public transport.

New connector beneficial to both local residents and visitors to Singapore

Jayson Goh, CAG's Managing Director for Airport Operations Management, said they wanted to connect Changi Airport with East Coast Park and the rest of Singapore's PCN for the benefit of the "airport community and local residents".

He added that with the support of NParks and the Singapore Tourism Board, CAG is now able to offer airport staff an alternative route to get to and from the airport, as well as a new recreational option for local residents.

He said: "The new experiential elements injected along the Changi Jurassic Mile will offer all who visit a sense of adventure and surprise."

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image by Darryl Laiu

MPs Louis Ng & Raeesah Khan agree that HDB owners should be allowed to keep cats

Legalising cat ownership in HDBs would allow further regulation that can help more cats be adopted and reduce cat abandonment rates.

October 11, 2020, 06:39 PM

GoCycling bike store opens at Changi Airport T2 near Changi Jurassic Mile, S$8/hour rental

Nice.

October 11, 2020, 04:58 PM

S'porean socialite Jamie Chua had to spend S$30,000 to replace limited edition Cartier earring she lost

She cried for four days after losing it.

October 11, 2020, 03:33 PM

10 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Oct. 11, none in community

Update on Oct. 11.

October 11, 2020, 03:26 PM

S'porean girl & stray cat battle aliens alongside epic Merlion in new comic book by DC Comics artist & wife

The comic, meant for readers of all ages, is about a young S'porean girl and her street cat fighting against vicious rat-like aliens trying to conquer Earth.

October 11, 2020, 02:21 PM

PM Lee: New mental health task force to tackle Covid-19 pandemic's psychological impact

He noted that one in seven Singaporeans will suffer from a mental health condition at some point.

October 11, 2020, 02:04 PM

Bus-train crash in Thailand leaves 17 dead & 30 injured

The collision happened when it was raining.

October 11, 2020, 12:46 PM

S'porean boss: Working in China at 23 years old forced me to do things I wouldn't have done in S'pore

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

October 11, 2020, 12:30 PM

M'sia Airlines has 'no choice but to shut down' if restructuring plan not backed: CEO

A group of leasing companies has rejected the airline's restructuring plan.

October 11, 2020, 11:59 AM

'It was such a deep state of despair I was in': ex-NMP Anthea Ong on her mental health journey

Stories of Us: Former Nominated Member of Parliament Anthea Ong has been a vocal advocate for mental health support.

October 11, 2020, 11:50 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.