Dinosaur-themed go-kart, exhibit & festive market at Changi Airport from Nov. 26, 2020

Editors note on Nov. 19, 10:38pm: Changi Airport has updated its redemption policy for the Dino Kart activity passes. Instead of a complimentary pass with every S$30 (S$80 for supermarkets) spent, it will be a discounted pass. These changes have been reflected in the article.

Changi Airport has unveiled its the Changi Festive Village as part of its holiday campaign.

This includes plenty of dinosaur-themed activities throughout the airport, from go-kart to festive markets, from Nov. 26, 2020.

1. Dino Kart

For those in need of a little adrenaline, there's Dino Kart, a go-karting experience.

The electric Go-Karts can go up to 24km/h on exciting turns and bends.

There will also be a night-karting experience featuring colourful neon lights and a lighted tunnel.

Visitors can redeem a discounted pass for every S$30 (S$80 for supermarkets) spend in a single receipt at public areas at Terminal 1, Terminal 3 or Terminal 4.

A maximum of four discounted activity passes can be redeemed in a single receipt.

Visitors can redeem or pre-book play slots through Playpass on the iChangi app.

Where: Terminal 4, Arrival Kerbside, taxi waiting area

When: From Nov. 26 to Dec. 31

Opening hours: Mondays to Wednesdays: 3pm to 10pm, Thursdays to Sundays, eves of public holidays and public holidays: 2pm to 11pm

2. Dino Bounce

One of the highlights of this carnival includes the Dino Bounce.

The Dino Bounce is a huge 30-metre-long bouncy castle.

Part of the attraction includes a four-metre-tall slide, a tree maze within the bouncy castle and a bouncy wave wall.

Visitors can redeem a complimentary pass for every S$30 (S$80 for supermarkets) spend in a single receipt at public areas at Terminal 1, Terminal 3 or Terminal 4.

A maximum of four activity passes can be redeemed in a single receipt.

Redeem or pre-book play slots through Playpass on the iChangi app.

Where: Terminal 4, Departure Hall (Opposite check-in row 1)

When: From Nov. 26 to Jan. 3, 2021

3. Dino Fest

Those not inclined to move their body too much can head over to the Dino Fest festive market.

The Dino Fest is Singapore's first dinosaur-themed carnival market with close to 50 stalls offering street food, festive-themed merchandise, as well as interactive dinosaur-themed activities.

It is created by the same team behind Shilin Singapore and Artbox Singapore.

Entry to the Dino Fest costs S$7 for Thursday and Friday and S$9 for Saturday and Sunday for adults, and S$5 and S$6 respectively for kids.

Entry is free for kids, up to six years old, with every accompanying adult.

The entry fee includes S$5 food vouchers and access to roving activities and hands-on stations.

Where: Terminal 4, Arrival and Departure Halls

When: Dec. 3 to 27, Thursdays to Sundays only

When: Thursdays to Sundays, 3pm to 11pm (last entry at 10pm)

All three activities above fall under the dinosaur-themed carnival at T4.

4. Dino Wanderland

If you're looking for more dinosaur-related activities, there is also the Dino Wanderland exhibition over at Terminal 3.

Dino Wanderland is this year's centrepiece exhibit, where visitors can walk alongside dinosaurs and take photos with the prehistoric creatures.

Admission to the Dino Wanderland is free.

Visitors can also redeem a complimentary photo-taking pass with a minimum spend of S$30 at participating outlets in public areas at Terminal 1, Terminal 3, Terminal 4 or Jewel Changi Airport.

Where: Terminal 3, Departure Hall (In front of Departure Immigration, between check-in rows 5 and 6)

When: Now until Jan. 3, 2021

Opening Hours: 10am to 10pm, daily

More information on Changi Airport's Festive Village will be available on this website.

Photo by Siti Hawa.