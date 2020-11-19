First look: Overnight glamping at Jewel Changi Airport from S$320 per night

Now that Singaporeans cannot fly anywhere else, Changi Airport has become a destination rather than a means to get to a destination.

In particular, Jewel Changi Airport is letting visitors stay overnight with its glamping programmes that cost about the same as an air ticket to Hong Kong in better times.

Here are the three programmes.

1. Glamping at Cloud9 Piazza (overnight)

Booking period: Nov. 20, 2020 - Jan. 3, 2021​

Venue: Jewel Changi Airport, Cloud9 Piazza, Level 5

From S$320/night on weekdays and S$360/night for Fridays to Sundays, Public Holidays and Eves.

Check-in after 7pm and check-out before 10am the following day

Each tent accommodates up to four guests.

Shower facilities are available at the Changi Lounge. Guests can reserve their time slots upon check in

Free Wi-Fi available throughout Cloud9 Piazza.

Includes Changi festive plush toy and privileges to Canopy Park and T4 activities.

If you're feeling extravagant, top up S$155 for a private movie screening in the tent or S$69 for a picnic setup.

The area itself is also decked out in Christmas lights to complete the look.

Find out more or book here.

2. Glampcation at Shiseido Forest Valley (overnight)

Booking period: Nov. 20, 2020 - Jan. 3, 2021​ (available every day, except Wednesdays. Blackout dates apply)

Venue: Jewel Changi Airport, Forest Valley, L1

From S$320/night on weekdays and S$360/night for Fridays to Sundays, Public Holidays and Eves.

Check-in after 12am and check out before 9am the following morning

Each tent accommodates up to four adults or two adults and three children (12 and below)

Complimentary shower facilities are available at YOTELAIR, subject to availability (first come first serve)

Free Wi-Fi throughout Shiseido Forest Valley

Portable chargers available

Like the Cloud9 Piazza, the Shiseido Forest Valley is also very much spruced up with the Christmas spirit.

Find out more or book here.

3. Glampicnic (daytime picnic)

The Cloud9 Piazza tents will be converted for the Glampicnic experience in the day.

Booking period: Nov. 20, 2020 - Jan. 3, 2021​

Venue: Jewel Changi Airport, Cloud9 Piazza, Level 5

S$160 for weekdays and S$180 for Fridays to Sundays

Each session is three hours. Choose from two slots: 11:15am to 2:15pm 3pm to 6pm

Each tent accommodates up to five guests

You'll have to bring your own food and drinks. Plates, cutlery and glasses will be provided

Wi-Fi available throughout Cloud9 Piazza.

Find out more or book here.

Top photo by Siti Hawa