Changi Airport opens glampcation at Jewel for guests to stay overnight

Changi Airport Group has announced it is rolling out a series of unique experiences and activities this upcoming year-end holidays.
These experiences and activities include glampcations and glamping at Jewel Changi Airport, as well as educational family camps in the Changi Experience Studio.
Glamping and glampcation
For the first time ever, guests can spend a night at the airport -- legally -- and enjoy a glampcation under the stars.
Here are the details.
Glamp-cation in the Clouds
For the first time ever, Changi Airport is allowing visitors to stay overnight on its premises and wake up to the sound of the Rain Vortex beside them.
Booking period: Nov. 20, 2020 – Jan. 3, 2021
Venue: Jewel Changi Airport, Cloud9 Piazza, Level 5
Check-In and Check-Out
Check-in: 7.00pm
Check-out: 10.00am next day
Amenities
*An additional single bed will be set up if there are more than 2 pax per tent booking.
**75 min use of shower facilities per glamp-tent booking at Changi Lounge. Guests shall book slots, available on first-come, first-served basis, upon check-in. Time slots available from 1800HR to 2230HR
Exclusive Perks
Changi Experience Studio tickets (Single Day Entry Ticket)
Canopy Park tickets (Single Day Entry)
Sparkling Christmas at Jewel (Shiseido Forest Valley Entry)
Jurassic Mile Dino Plush Toy
Specifications
Each glamp-tent (4m diameter) is recommended for:
3 adults; or
2 adults and 2 children
Pricing
Weekdays (Mon – Thu): S$320 per night
Weekends (Fri- Sun, PH and Eves of PH): S$360 per night
To book, click here.
Glamp-cation at Shiseido Forest Valley
This is also the first time ever that Changi Airport has allowed visitors to stay overnight at Jewel's Shiseido Forest Valley.
Slots are limited.
Booking period: Nov. 20, 2020 – Jan. 3, 2021
Venue: Jewel Changi Airport, Forest Valley, L1
Check-In and Check-Out
Check-in: 11.30pm
Check-out: 9.00am next day
Amenities
*60 min use of shower facilities per glamp-tent booking at YotelAIR subject to availability on a first-come, first-served basis. Time slots available: 2130H to 2230H and 2300HR to 0000HR.
Exclusive Perks
Sparkling Christmas as Jewel (Shiseido Forest Valley Entry)
Canopy Park tickets
Changi Experience Studio tickets
Jewel Mascot Plush Toy
Jewel Privilege Pass for shopping discounts
Present your reservation confirmation for complimentary access into Canopy Park (Level 5) and Sparkling Christmas at Jewel (Level 1 Shiseido Forest Valley)
Note: Access will be granted according to the number of adults and children indicated during your Glamp-cation reservation. Tickets to Changi Experience Studio will be provided upon check-in.
Specifications
Each glamp-tent is recommended for:
4 adults; or
2 adults and 3 children aged 12 and below
Pricing
Weekdays (Mon – Thu): S$320 per night
Weekends (Fri- Sun, PH and Eves of PH): S$360 per night
To book, click here.
Glam-picnic in the Clouds
Glam-picnic is for those who would prefer glamping during the daytime.
The air-conditioned glamp tents are converted into picnic tents during the day.
Guests are allowed to bring their own food.
Booking period: Nov. 20, 2020 – Jan. 3, 2021
Venue: Jewel Changi Airport, Cloud9 Piazza, Level 5
Slot timings (Two 3h slots per day):
11.15am – 2.15pm
3:00pm – 6:00pm
Specifications
Accomodates up to 5 pax
Tent size of 4m in diameter
Amenities
Table setting
Table cloth
Decorative pieces
Diaposable plate, cutlery and wine glasses
Serviettes
Cushion seats
Air cooler
Cooler box with ice
Bunting
For add-on options such as picnic set-up, portable speakers, card games, please click on the booking button to view options.
Pricing
Weekdays (Mon – Thu): S$160 per 3h slot
Weekends (Fri – Sun, eve of PH and PH): S$180 per 3h slot
To book, click here.
2D1N Family Camp’ and ‘Changi Experience Studio Play + Sleepover
An option for families with children and teens between six to 12 years old is to go for the "2D1N Family Camp" and a "Changi Experience Studio Play + Sleepover".
These packages include an educational workshop, nursery tour, attractions entry and more.
A tent will be provided for a sleepover, but guests must bring their own sleeping bags.
Package price starts from S$130 (child) and S$160 (adult) for the "2D1N Family Camp", and S$48 (child) and S$60 (adult) for the "Play + Sleepover".
To book, click here.
