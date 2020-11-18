Changi Airport opens glampcation at Jewel for guests to stay overnight

Changi Airport Group has announced it is rolling out a series of unique experiences and activities this upcoming year-end holidays.

These experiences and activities include glampcations and glamping at Jewel Changi Airport, as well as educational family camps in the Changi Experience Studio.

Glamping and glampcation

For the first time ever, guests can spend a night at the airport -- legally -- and enjoy a glampcation under the stars.

Here are the details.

Glamp-cation in the Clouds

For the first time ever, Changi Airport is allowing visitors to stay overnight on its premises and wake up to the sound of the Rain Vortex beside them.

Booking period: Nov. 20, 2020 – Jan. 3, 2021​

Venue: Jewel Changi Airport, Cloud9 Piazza, Level 5

Check-In and Check-Out

Check-in: 7.00pm

Check-out: 10.00am next day

Amenities

*An additional single bed will be set up if there are more than 2 pax per tent booking.

**75 min use of shower facilities per glamp-tent booking at Changi Lounge. Guests shall book slots, available on first-come, first-served basis, upon check-in. Time slots available from 1800HR to 2230HR

Exclusive Perks

Changi Experience Studio tickets (Single Day Entry Ticket)

Canopy Park tickets (Single Day Entry)

Sparkling Christmas at Jewel (Shiseido Forest Valley Entry)

Jurassic Mile Dino Plush Toy

Specifications

Each glamp-tent (4m diameter) is recommended for:

3 adults; or

2 adults and 2 children

Pricing

Weekdays (Mon – Thu): S$320 per night

Weekends (Fri- Sun, PH and Eves of PH): S$360 per night

To book, click here.

Glamp-cation at Shiseido Forest Valley

This is also the first time ever that Changi Airport has allowed visitors to stay overnight at Jewel's Shiseido Forest Valley.

Slots are limited.

Booking period: Nov. 20, 2020 – Jan. 3, 2021​

Venue: Jewel Changi Airport, Forest Valley, L1

Check-In and Check-Out

Check-in: 11.30pm

Check-out: 9.00am next day

Amenities

*60 min use of shower facilities per glamp-tent booking at YotelAIR subject to availability on a first-come, first-served basis. Time slots available: 2130H to 2230H and 2300HR to 0000HR.

Exclusive Perks

Sparkling Christmas as Jewel (Shiseido Forest Valley Entry)

Canopy Park tickets

Changi Experience Studio tickets

Jewel Mascot Plush Toy

Jewel Privilege Pass for shopping discounts

Present your reservation confirmation for complimentary access into Canopy Park (Level 5) and Sparkling Christmas at Jewel (Level 1 Shiseido Forest Valley)

Note: Access will be granted according to the number of adults and children indicated during your Glamp-cation reservation. Tickets to Changi Experience Studio will be provided upon check-in.

Specifications

Each glamp-tent is recommended for:

4 adults; or

2 adults and 3 children aged 12 and below

Pricing

Weekdays (Mon – Thu): S$320 per night

Weekends (Fri- Sun, PH and Eves of PH): S$360 per night

To book, click here.

Glam-picnic in the Clouds

Glam-picnic is for those who would prefer glamping during the daytime.

The air-conditioned glamp tents are converted into picnic tents during the day.

Guests are allowed to bring their own food.

Booking period: Nov. 20, 2020 – Jan. 3, 2021

Venue: Jewel Changi Airport, Cloud9 Piazza, Level 5

Slot timings (Two 3h slots per day):

11.15am – 2.15pm

3:00pm – 6:00pm

Specifications

Accomodates up to 5 pax

Tent size of 4m in diameter

Amenities

Table setting

Table cloth

Decorative pieces

Diaposable plate, cutlery and wine glasses

Serviettes

Cushion seats

Air cooler

Cooler box with ice

Bunting

For add-on options such as picnic set-up, portable speakers, card games, please click on the booking button to view options.

Pricing

Weekdays (Mon – Thu): S$160 per 3h slot

Weekends (Fri – Sun, eve of PH and PH): S$180 per 3h slot

To book, click here.

2D1N Family Camp’ and ‘Changi Experience Studio Play + Sleepover

An option for families with children and teens between six to 12 years old is to go for the "2D1N Family Camp" and a "Changi Experience Studio Play + Sleepover".

These packages include an educational workshop, nursery tour, attractions entry and more.

A tent will be provided for a sleepover, but guests must bring their own sleeping bags.

Package price starts from S$130 (child) and S$160 (adult) for the "2D1N Family Camp", and S$48 (child) and S$60 (adult) for the "Play + Sleepover".

To book, click here.

